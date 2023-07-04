The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissociated itself from the announcement of principal officers in the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 4.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his counterpart in the Green Chamber, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, announced principal officers of both houses during the plenary on Tuesday.

Opeyemi Bamidele was announced in the Senate as the majority leader, while David Umagi emerged as the deputy majority leader.

Also, Mohammed Ali Ndume was announced as the majority chief whip, while Lola Ashiru was named the deputy majority chief whip.

In the House of Representatives, the speaker named Julius Ihonvbere, the lawmaker representing Owan East/Owan West Federal Constituency of Edo as the majority leader, while Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, the legislator representing Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro of Kogi, was declared the deputy majority leader.

Abbas also named Bello Usman Kumo, of Akko federal constituency of Gombe, as the chief whip, while Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo north federal constituency in Ogun, as the deputy chief whip.

But Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, while addressing governors under the APC on Tuesday, said the party knows nothing about the principal officers that were announced at the national assembly.

Source: Legit.ng