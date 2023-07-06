President Bola Tinubu has signed four executive bills to address the concerns raised by manufacturers and other stakeholders on the recent tax exchanges on their businesses.

Dele Alake, the special adviser to the president on special duties, communication and strategy, disclosed this on Thursday, July 6, while speaking to State House Correspondence at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The orders are listed below:

The Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order: This order deferred the date of commencement that was contained in the Act from May 23, 2023, to September 1, 2023. Customs Excise Tariff Amendment Order, 2023: The President's new executive order, which moved the commencement of the date of tax changes from March 27, 2023, to August 1, 2023. 5% Excise Tax on Telecomm. suspended: The president also signed an executive order that suspended the 5% Excise Tax on telecommunication service as well as the excise duty on locally made products. Suspension of Green Tax: The newly introduced Green Tax on single use plastics and Import Tax Adjusted levy on certain vehicles were suspended by President Tinubu.

