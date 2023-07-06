BREAKING: Anti-Graft Agency Summons Ex-APC Governor Ganduje Over Dollar Video

Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, has been summoned by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) for questioning over the controversial dollar videos.

Daily Trust reported that the videos were first released in 2017 by an online publication, adding that the former governor was allegedly collecting some kickbacks from contractors.

Ganduje received some dollars in the videos and rolled them into a white "babanriga" dress.

The former governor denied the allegation and claimed that the videos were doctored.

Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, the chairman of PCACC, at a one-day public dialogue on ‘Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano’, said that the video had been confirmed to be authentic

Speaking on the same video on Thursday, Rimingado said the former governor had been invited for questioning.

Source: Legit.ng