BREAKING: President Tinubu Suspends EFCC Chairman Bawa Indefinitely

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) AbdulRasheed Bawa.

Willie Bassey, the director, information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Wednesday, June 14, confirmed Tinubu's move in a statement, The Nation reported.

Why EFCC chairman Bawa was suspended

According to Bassey, Bawa's suspension follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him, TVC News reported.

Bassey noted that the suspension is to allow for a proper investigation into his conduct while in office following weighty allegations of abuse of office against him.

Tinubu order Bawa to handover to director, operations in the EFCC

Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the director, operations in the commission, EFCC, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

This was announced in a statement by Willie Bassey, the director, information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Wednesday, June 14, Daily Trust reported.

The statement reads thus:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

“This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him. Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

