President Bola Tinubu has received plaudits from critics after completing his first 30 days in office

The 71-year-old has embarked on many administrative reforms and made economic decisions in the last 30 days

However, critics have urged him to hasten the process to curb the adverse effects of the fuel subsidy removal

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, June 29, completed one month in office since he was inaugurated as Nigeria's executive leader at the famous Eagle Square in Abuja after a keenly contested presidential election.

In his inaugural speech, President Tinubu harped on the need to reshape the economy of Nigeria, foster unity and forbearance among the various ethnic groups, and diversify means to ensure quality education, healthcare, and adequate security.

President Bola Tinubu has kicked off his second month in office and he's expected to release the list of his ministerial nominees. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Getty Images

However, the main highlight of President Tinubu's speech was when he declared the removal of fuel subsidies noting that the funds would induce to revitalise other sectors.

At the inauguration, he said:

“We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, healthcare, and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.”

Tinubu already laying foundation of good governance - Hon Meseko

Meanwhile, Tinubu's one month in office has been greeted with many assessments from political players and civil society organisations (CSOs).

Hon Duro Meseko, a former House of Representatives member who spoke to Legit.ng via WhatsApp said President Tinubu's first 30 days in office have been commendable.

He said:

"President Bola Tinubu has performed very well in his first 30 days in office. From the anti-corruption war to resetting the economy on the path of recovery, he has really started the process of rebuilding the nation.

"Even in the area of appointment into offices, the President has shown that he is only interested in square pegs in square holes.

"For me, he has started laying a good foundation for governance!"

Tinubu's appointments give assuring hope to Nigerians - Dr Abubakar

Similarly, Dr Sani Abubakar, a senior special adviser to the former army chief, Tukur Yusufu Buratai, described Tinubu's one month in office as one filled with calculated decisions and proactiveness.

Dr Abubakar told Legit.ng that Tinubu's meetings with various interest groups and his international relations are promising signs of a proactive President.

He said:

"I believe the new president is very proactive; he wants to be in charge of affairs. I see the calculated efforts he is making to build bridges across the country.

"He has made efforts to meet with different interest groups and opinion leaders in the last one month."

He also noted that the recent appointments made by Tinubu have also distinguished him from his predecessor.

He said:

"A lot of Nigerians also commended the president for his choice of service chiefs because of its inclusivity and national representation; every geo political zone is represented. But that's not enough.

"There is an ongoing national crisis in Mali and Burkina Faso because of the nefarious activities of jihadists. Chad, CAR, and Sudan are not safe; the Wagner Group mutiny against Russia is a major source of worry to African governments in the Sahel.

"Therefore, President Bola Tinubu must constitute a strong security team to defend this country. Things are not what they appeared to be."

In another assessment of President Tinubu's one month in office, the country director of the Royal Commonwealth Society, Mr Blackson Olaseni Bayewumi, described the last 30 days of the current administration as one filled with many mixed reactions.

In a telephone conversation with Legit.ng, he stated that the removal of fuel subsidy and the foreign exchange policy has proven to be the president's two major decisions that have caused a sharp twist in the country's economy.

He noted that these decisions were necessary and essential to the future Nigeria that everyone desires.

Mr Bayewunmi said:

"...It's the right decision, though there will be some initial pain...in the long run, it will be better because the last dispensation and its management of fuel subsidy and foreign exchange policy have been marred by corruption."

Mr Bayewunmi, who has over two decades of Commonwealth affairs, said he is optimistic that President Tinubu's economic decisions will benefit Nigerians in the long run.

President Tinubu is in his second month, and there are speculations that he might release his ministerial nomination list soon.

