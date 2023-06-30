Nigeria's President, Asiaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a strong revelation regarding his passport

The president during a visit to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Ogun state, harped on the significance of patriotism and confidence in Nigeria’s journey

Tinubu acknowledged the value of Nigeria as the only country and recalled his own experience as a refugee, cherishing his green-back passport

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed why he still holds on to his passport.

Tinubu who stated that Nigerians cannot afford to be refugees in other countries, revealed that his green-back passport is still what he has.

Tinubu says he still has his green passport

The former Lagos state governor made this revelation during his "thank-you" visit to Ogun state monarchs on Thursday, June 29, 2023, The Cable reported.

The president, however, called on Nigerians to be patriotic and have confidence in the country as the whole nation goes through “baby steps of faith” for the country to arrive at a “positive destination,” Channels TV reported.

Tinubu stated thus:

“Nigeria will see positive changes as we move along. Let’s go through these baby steps of faith,” Tinubu said on Thursday when he visited the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“Let the confidence return to Nigeria. This country is the only country we have. I know what it means to be a refugee in another country. And my green-back passport is what I still have now.”

