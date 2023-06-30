President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's first month in office is characterized by giants steps and major reforms in the nation's economy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Tinubu was inaugurated as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29 and on Thursday, June 29, completed his first month in office.

Inside President Bola Tinubu’s Dramatic One Month In Office. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Assessment of Tinubu's one month in office

The past days in office have been eventful and dramatic, some great decisions, some obviously selfish, taken in the interest of Nigerians.

In his inaugural speech, he made certain promises including the pledge to rule in the interest of Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said his administration “shall govern on your behalf but never rule over you,” and that his government will “consult and dialogue but never dictate.”

It is already 30 days since his assumption of office, and there have been a couple of critical decisions made by the president, some of which have raised specks of dust and stirred reactions from the public.

This article presents some of those decisive steps and their implications;

1. Fuel subsidy removal

On May 29, during his inauguration, Tinubu declared that there would no longer be a petroleum subsidy regime as the current 2023 budget did not contain it.

This announcement led to the hoarding of fuel in filling stations and marketers began hoarding fuel, leading to the resurgence of queues at some filling stations and consequent hike in the prices of the product.

2. Suspension, arrest of CBN Governor, Emefiele

Less than two weeks after assuming office as president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President BolaTinubu suspended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, from office with immediate effect.

Emefiele was suspended following an investigation into the affairs of the apex bank.

Emefiele was later taken into custody by Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services, hours after his suspension.

Follwing his suspension, the Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is now in its custody for some investigative reasons,” Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson for the agency, said in a press statement.

Emefiele had faced criticism due to his controversial foray into partisan politics, as he was rumoured to be contesting for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress. He was also widely criticized for naira notes redesign policy and the hardship it brought on many Nigerians.

3. Suspension of EFCC boss, Bawa

Also in his first 16 days in office, Tinubu ordered the suspension of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

A brief statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) announcing the development on June 14, said the President suspended Bawa over “weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him.”

In a quick succession that same day, the DSS took to its recently launched Twitter handle to announce that Bawa had honoured an invitation for investigation.

The dramatic role reversal that suddenly turned Bawa from a hunter to the hunted is a reenactment of the ending that had characterised the exit of the previous heads of the anti-corruption agency since its inception.

4 giants Achievements of Tinubu's Dramatic One Month In Office. Photo credit: Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

4. Naira floating, unification

Two weeks ago, Tinubu’s promise to carry out monetary policy reforms, particularly to ensure a single exchange rate for Nigeria, manifested as the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) floated naira, making the exchange rate to be determined by market forces.

In a press statement signed by its director in charge of financial markets, Dr Angela Sere-Ejembi, the apex bank announced immediate changes to operations in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) market.

In a curious move, the central bank abolished its hitherto multiple exchange rate windows and collapsed them into the business-based Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

“All segments are now collapsed into the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. Applications for medicals, school fees, BTA/PTA, and SMEs would continue to be processed through deposit money banks,” Dr Sere-Ejembi said in a message to authorised dealers of forex.

In his inaugural speech on May 29, President Tinubu had said the CBN must work towards a unified exchange rate, adding that the nation’s Monetary Interest Rate, which was at 18.5 percent, is anti-people and unproductive.

“Interest rate is currently too high. It’s anti-people, anti-business. We have to work on all of those,” he stated.

5. Retirement and appointment of service chiefs

On Monday, June 19, the president approved the immediate retirement of all service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service with immediate effect. He also named their replacements.

Tinubu equally renamed Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser (NSA), a week after naming him Special Adviser on Security Matters to the president.

6. Appointment of special advisers

On Monday, June 5, the president named eight special advisers, including a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu who later became NSA; a former Lagos commissioner for information, Dele Alake as special adviser, special duties, communications and strategy; Wale Edun, a former Lagos commissioner, appointed as special adviser on monetary policies.

Why I still have my green-back passport, Tinubu opens up

In another report, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed why he still holds on to his passport.

Tinubu who stated that Nigerians cannot afford to be refugees in other countries, revealed that his green-back passport is still what he has.

The former Lagos state governor made this revelation during his "thank-you" visit to Ogun state monarchs on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

“I could have said yes, I want a share": Tinubu makes mysterious revelation about subsidy, others

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that he had the opportunity of partaking in destroying Nigeria's economy by continuing with the payment of the fuel subsidy.

The president made the mysterious disclosure on Thursday, June 29, while speaking at a reception organised by the Lagos State government in his honour.

President Tinubu stressed that the petrol subsidy is a wound to the country's economy and should never be allowed to continue, irrespective of the situation.

Source: Legit.ng