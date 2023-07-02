President Bola Tinubu's first 30 days in office have been filled with many economic and administrative decisions

As he had promised in his campaign, President Tinubu hit the ground running when he declared subsidy removal at his inauguration

Since then, other policies, economic and administrative decisions have been taken by President Tinubu

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

As the country eagerly anticipated a new era of leadership, President Bola Tinubu assumed office with a wave of optimism and high expectations. After a hard-fought campaign, he emerged as the victor, ready to steer the nation toward progress and prosperity.

Now, one month into his presidency, it is time to reflect on the initial steps taken by President Tinubu and the vision he has set forth for Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has kicked off his second month in office and might announce his ministerial nominees soon. Photo Credit: @DejiAdesogan, @officialABAT, @cenbank

Source: Twitter

In this article, we will delve into President Tinubu's first month in office, highlighting key policy initiatives, strategic appointments, and early indications of his governance style.

With a focus on inclusivity, economic growth, and social development, President Tinubu has wasted no time in setting a clear agenda for his administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Fuel subsidy removal

This is arguably the biggest shock of President Bola Tinubu's decisions since he assumed office four weeks ago.

Straight from his inauguration speech at the iconic Eagle Square in Abuja, President Tinubu declared the removal of subsidies an economic decision that has been lingering for far too long.

While speaking at his inauguration, he said the funds that would be generated from subsidy removal would be channelled to other sectors for revitalisation.

He said:

“We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, healthcare, and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.”

2. Suspension of Godwin Emefiele and Abdulrasheed Bawa

On Friday, June 9, shocking news broke the internet when it was announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the suspension of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the time.

The suspension of Emefiele was announced by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Similarly, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the then-chairman of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), was also suspended by President Tinubu.

His suspension came five days after the suspension of Emefiele, which shocked many Nigerians with the swift decision-making style of President Tinubu.

3. Retirement of Service chiefs, IGP

Unlike the previous administration, President Tinubu did not waste any time in sacking the service chiefs that had worked with the previous government.

On Monday, Jun 19, President Tinubu fired all the service chiefs as he also approved the dismissal of the inspector general of police, Usman Baba Alkali.

Bayo Onanuga, a media aide to the President in a statement said:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect."

4. Appointment of services chiefs and special advisers

President Bola Tinubu received numerous applause from his critics when he announced the appointment of new service chiefs and special advisers.

In his appointment, the President portrayed an act of inclusivity, fairness, and admirable style in selecting his service chiefs.

Similarly, he did the same when he selected highly skilled and experienced professionals as his special advisers, which contained A-listers in their various fields.

5. Signing Student Loan Bill to Law

On Monday, June 12, was Nigeria's Democracy Day, and Nigerians woke up to the news that President Tinubu had signed the Student Loan Bill into the Act of Parliament.

This development was greeted with a lot of applause as students in public tertiary institutions can access federal government loans to pay their tuition.

It was gathered that the loan would be given to students on an interest-free basis across all tiers of tertiary institutions.

6 Key Defining Moments of Tinubu’s 4th Week in Office

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has enjoyed several key defining moments since he assumed office.

His visit to his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in London was widely reported in the media.

After arriving from his foreign trips, the President shunned Abuja and left for Lagos to celebrate the Sallah.

Source: Legit.ng