Speaker Tajudeen Abbas has made 33 fresh appointments including his Chief Press Secretary (CPS)

Abbas appointed a Punch Newspaper reporter, Leke Bayeiwu as his CPS and a Daily Independent reporter, Ahmed Baba Musa, as his Special Assistant on Print Media

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, June 26 by Abbas' Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi

FCT, Abuja - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has appointed Leke Bayeiwu, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and 32 other aides.

Abbas appoints a Punch Newspaper reporter, Leke Bayeiwu as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and 32 other aides. Photo Credit: Office Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Ph.D

Source: Facebook

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, June 26, Daily Trust reported.

According to the statement, Bayeiwu was until now the correspondent of Punch Newspaper covering the National Assembly.

A reporter with Daily Independent, Ahmed Baba Musa, was also appointed as Special Assistant on Print Media to the Speaker

Musa covered the House of Representatives for his paper prior to his appointment.

Krishi said the 33 fresh appointments take immediate effect.

The full list of the appointees is as follows:

1. ENGR. JAMIL AHMED MUHAMMED – DEP. CHIEF OF STAFF – ADMINISTRATIVE

2. DR. DUNKWU CHAMBERLAIN – DEP. CHIEF OF STAFF – LEGISLATIVE

3. HON. AHMED DAYYABU SAFANA – SPECIAL ADVISER, SPECIAL DUTIES

4. DR. HAMISU IBRAHIM KUBAU – SPECIAL ADVISER, POLITICAL MATTERS

5. BARR. SAMUEL AJAYI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, LEGAL MATTERS

6. BARR. OSAZEE MELODY OGUNDIJIE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, LEGISLATIVE MATTERS

7. BARR. AMINU RAMALAN – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, FINANCE

8. AMB. IBRAHIM HAMIDU GUSAU – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, INTERNATIONAL AND INTERPARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS

9. LAMIR UMAR IBRAHIM – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, YOUTH MATTERS

10. YETUNDE ADENIJI – SPECIAL – ASSISTANT, WOMEN AFFAIRS

11. HON. RAPHAEL NNANA IGBOKWE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, INTERGOVERMENTAL AFFAIRS

12. ZAKARI ALIYU - PRINCIPAL PRIVATE SECRETARY

13. LEKE BAYEIWU – CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY

14. NURA ADAMU – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, BROADCAST MEDIA

15. AHMED BABA MUSA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, PRINT MEDIA

16. OLABAMIJI ENITAN JOWOSIMI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, NEW MEDIA

17. ALIYU GARBA WAZIRI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, EXECUTIVE RELATIONS AND JOB CREATION

18. MOHAMMED SALAME – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY – ICT

19. HON. FRIDAY ITULAH – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS(SOUTH SOUTH)

20. HON. GODFREY GAIYA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS(NORTH WEST)

21. HANMATION MARK TERSOO – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (NORTH CENTRAL)

22. HON. ZAKARI GALADIMA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (NORTH EAST)

23. ABDULSALAM BABAKAYODE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (SOUTH WEST)

24. HON. OKWUDILI CHRISTOPHER EZENWANKWO – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (SOUTH EAST)

25. HON. ABDULAHI SA’AD ABDULKADIR – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGs)

26. LAWAL SHEHU ALIYU – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – NEW MEDIA 1

27. MARY ANN UJU ONYEJIMBE – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE

28. NURA MUSTAPHA – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE

29. YAHAYA AMINU PATE – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – (PERSONAL ASSISTANT)

30. AUWAL USMAN KOMBANI – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – NEW MEDIA II

31. VICTOR NGUN – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE, VISUAL COMMUNICATION

32. ANDREW FABIAN – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – PHOTOGRAPHY

33. DAVID ADEBAYO DOLAPO – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – OFFICIAL VIDEOGRAPHER

Legit.ng had reported that after a tight contest, Honourable Abbas Tajudeen finally emerged as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

The Kaduna lawmaker secured a total of 353 votes to emerge as the winner of the Speaker of the 10th legislative House.

Tajudeen Abbas was elected the new Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 13 after polling 353 votes.

Legit.ng shares 10 facts about the new Nigerian No.4 citizen.

