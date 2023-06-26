Breaking: Speaker Abbas Appoints Chief Press Secretary, 32 Other Aides
- Speaker Tajudeen Abbas has made 33 fresh appointments including his Chief Press Secretary (CPS)
- Abbas appointed a Punch Newspaper reporter, Leke Bayeiwu as his CPS and a Daily Independent reporter, Ahmed Baba Musa, as his Special Assistant on Print Media
- This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, June 26 by Abbas' Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi
FCT, Abuja - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has appointed Leke Bayeiwu, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and 32 other aides.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, June 26, Daily Trust reported.
According to the statement, Bayeiwu was until now the correspondent of Punch Newspaper covering the National Assembly.
A reporter with Daily Independent, Ahmed Baba Musa, was also appointed as Special Assistant on Print Media to the Speaker
Musa covered the House of Representatives for his paper prior to his appointment.
Krishi said the 33 fresh appointments take immediate effect.
The full list of the appointees is as follows:
1. ENGR. JAMIL AHMED MUHAMMED – DEP. CHIEF OF STAFF – ADMINISTRATIVE
2. DR. DUNKWU CHAMBERLAIN – DEP. CHIEF OF STAFF – LEGISLATIVE
3. HON. AHMED DAYYABU SAFANA – SPECIAL ADVISER, SPECIAL DUTIES
4. DR. HAMISU IBRAHIM KUBAU – SPECIAL ADVISER, POLITICAL MATTERS
5. BARR. SAMUEL AJAYI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, LEGAL MATTERS
6. BARR. OSAZEE MELODY OGUNDIJIE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, LEGISLATIVE MATTERS
7. BARR. AMINU RAMALAN – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, FINANCE
8. AMB. IBRAHIM HAMIDU GUSAU – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, INTERNATIONAL AND INTERPARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS
9. LAMIR UMAR IBRAHIM – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, YOUTH MATTERS
10. YETUNDE ADENIJI – SPECIAL – ASSISTANT, WOMEN AFFAIRS
11. HON. RAPHAEL NNANA IGBOKWE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, INTERGOVERMENTAL AFFAIRS
12. ZAKARI ALIYU - PRINCIPAL PRIVATE SECRETARY
13. LEKE BAYEIWU – CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY
14. NURA ADAMU – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, BROADCAST MEDIA
15. AHMED BABA MUSA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, PRINT MEDIA
16. OLABAMIJI ENITAN JOWOSIMI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, NEW MEDIA
17. ALIYU GARBA WAZIRI – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, EXECUTIVE RELATIONS AND JOB CREATION
18. MOHAMMED SALAME – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY – ICT
19. HON. FRIDAY ITULAH – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS(SOUTH SOUTH)
20. HON. GODFREY GAIYA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS(NORTH WEST)
21. HANMATION MARK TERSOO – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (NORTH CENTRAL)
22. HON. ZAKARI GALADIMA – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (NORTH EAST)
23. ABDULSALAM BABAKAYODE – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (SOUTH WEST)
24. HON. OKWUDILI CHRISTOPHER EZENWANKWO – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, POLITICAL MATTERS (SOUTH EAST)
25. HON. ABDULAHI SA’AD ABDULKADIR – SPECIAL ASSISTANT, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGs)
26. LAWAL SHEHU ALIYU – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – NEW MEDIA 1
27. MARY ANN UJU ONYEJIMBE – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE
28. NURA MUSTAPHA – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE
29. YAHAYA AMINU PATE – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – (PERSONAL ASSISTANT)
30. AUWAL USMAN KOMBANI – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – NEW MEDIA II
31. VICTOR NGUN – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE, VISUAL COMMUNICATION
32. ANDREW FABIAN – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – PHOTOGRAPHY
33. DAVID ADEBAYO DOLAPO – SENIOR LEGISLATIVE AIDE – OFFICIAL VIDEOGRAPHER
