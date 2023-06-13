The presiding officers of the 10th national assembly have been elected and the inauguration concluded

This followed a whirlwind of political spectacle, relentless campaigning, and intense horsetrading

Tajudeen Abbas emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th national assembly

FCT, Abuja - Tajudeen Abbas was elected the new Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 13.

Abbas polled 353 votes to emerge as the winner of the Speakership election, The Guardian reported.

Premium Times reported that the ruling APC had chosen Abbas as Speaker of the 10th House of Assembly.

Tajudeen Abbas profile/biography

Legit.ng shares 10 facts about the new Nigerian No.4 citizen.

Abbas was born on October 1st, 1965 in Zaria, Kaduna state, North West region. He has been in the House of Representatives since 2011. Abbas was the Chairman of the House Committee Chairman on Land Transport in the 9th national assembly. He attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna state, where he graduated in the late 80s. The new House of Representatives speaker is presently a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) He holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau. His great-grandfather was an emir in the Zazzau Emirate. He was a former lecturer at the Kaduna State University (KASU), between 1993 to 2001. He is a former member of the now-defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). Abbas has thus far sponsored an unprecedented 74 bills; out of this extraordinary tally, over 18 received presidential assent. Before venturing into politics, from 2001 to 2005, Abbas worked as a Marketing Manager at the Nigerian Tobacco Distribution Company, now the British-American Tobacco Company.

Legit.ng earlier reported that after a tight contest, Honourable Abbas Tajudeen finally emerged as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

The Kaduna lawmaker secured a total of 353 votes to emerge as the winner of the Speaker of the 10th legislative House.

