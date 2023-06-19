Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu paid a ‘thank-you’ visit to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker said they are spurred to work for Nigerians and ensure that President Bola Tinubu's administration succeeds

Abbas promised to collaborate, partner, and carry the women along to ensure that gender-based bills passed

State House, Abuja - The Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas; and the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, visited the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to thank her for her support.

Abbas and Kalu promised to work for all Nigerians and will not fail the First Lady, President Bola Tinubu, and everyone who supported them to emerge as leaders of the 10th Assembly, The Punch reported.

Reps speaker, deputy promise to ensure government succeeds. Photo Credit: Hon. Benjamin Kalu

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement titled "10th House’ll Work for All Nigerians" and issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi.

The speaker said the huge support has propelled him to work with every member of the House and ensure that the government succeeds.

He said:

“Today is a very historic day. We have come to thank you for your support. We were here before to seek your support and prayers. Here we are today; we have won. It was through your collective efforts—Mr. President, yourself, governors, and all the other stakeholders. We have emerged in an unprecedented manner—353 out of 359 voted for me. It has never happened in our history.

“Our leadership is a leadership for all Nigerians. This is your leadership. We’ll collaborate and partner, particularly in one area that you requested last time, which is to carry the women along.”

First time in history

Abbas noted that it is the first in history that the Nigerian President, the Vice-President, the First Lady, the Chief of Staff to the President, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation were all members of the National Assembly.

He added that the development would make the Presidency relate with the parliament from the point of knowledge.

“This is the first time we are having this kind of arrangement in our history.”

