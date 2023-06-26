FCT, Abuja - Following the recent change of guard in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has approved the redeployment of 98 officers of air rank.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, June 26, by Air Commodore A.K Famuyiwa, NAF's director of public relations and information.

Redeployment of 90 senior officers in the Nigerian Airforce includes 52 Air Vice Marshals and 46 Air Commodores. Photo Credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, prominent among the new appointees are Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of Tri-Service Establishments, and NAF institutions.

The statement reads:

"The newly reappointed senior officers comprise 52 AVMs and 46 Air Commodores (Air Cdres), among whom are the former Commandant Air Force War College (AWC), AVM Abraham Adole now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP) at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ); while AVM Nkem Aguiyi takes over as the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation (CDTI) at the DHQ; and AVM Ahmed Shinkafi becomes the Chief of Defence Space Administration (CDSA)."

It was also confirmed that the headquarters witnessed some reshuffling, with new positions and responsibilities handed over to senior officers.

The former Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command (AOC GTC), AVM Sayo Olatunde, is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP); AVM Ibikunle Daramola remains the Chief of Communications Information Systems (CCIS); AVM Pius Oahimire appointed the Chief of Aircraft Engineering (CAcE), HQ NAF; while AVM Uchechi Nwagwu takes over as the Chief of Accounts and Budget (CAB).

Others include former AOC Special Operations Command (SOC) Bauchi, AVM Abubakar Abdulkadir, now the Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP); AVM Dominic Danat as the Chief of Logistics (CLOG); AVM Ahmed Bakari as Air Secretary; AVM Michael Onyebashi as Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE), HQ NAF; AVM Idi Sani as Chief of Administration (COA); AVM Anthony Ekpe retains his appointment as the Chief of Medical Services (CMS); while Air Cdre Friday Ogohi is now the Chief of Air Intelligence (CAI), HQ NAF.

Similarly, there were appointments of new commandants in Lagos, Kaduna, Benue and Abuja.

The statement reads:

"The newly appointed commandants include AVM Adeniyi Amesinlola who now heads the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (AFRC), Oshodi; AVM Hassan Alhaji takes charge of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji; AVM Sani Rabe heads the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna; AVM Adebayo Kehinde takes over command of the Air Force War College, Makurdi; while AVM Esen Efanga is Commandant Air Warfare Centre, Abuja."

