The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this forbids any institution from charging above the mentioned amount

Oloyode added that JAMB will give institutions access to photo images and fingerprint data of candidates

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed N2,000 as the post-UTME screening fee for all tertiary institutions in the country.

As reported by The Punch, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Board, said no institution will be allowed to make further charges on candidates.

Oloyede stated this on Saturday, June 24, during the 2023 policy meeting ongoing at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja.

The JAMB boss said:

“Any institution interested in conducting any form of screening could do so, but the charge for the screening should not exceed N2,000 only.

“It is not allowed for any institution to make candidates directly or indirectly incur further related expenses on screening exercises, such as administrative and bank charges.

“JAMB will provide for free, to all institutions access to photo images and fingerprint data of candidates, in order to curb the substitution of candidates who sat for the examinations.”

