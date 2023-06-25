The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the top scorers in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) during a policy meeting in Abuja

The highest scorers include Umeh Nkechinyere from Anambra state with a score of 360, Aguele Stephen from Edo state with a score of 358, and Ositade Oluwafemi from Osun state with a score of 358

These brilliant students have applied to prestigious universities such as UNILAG, UNIBEN and others to pursue degrees in fields like Chemical Engineering and Computer Engineering

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has unveiled the candidates who had the highest scores in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, unveiled the brilliant students during the 2023 policy meeting in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Saturday, June 24, Vanguard reported.

JAMB, on Saturday, June 24, held the 2023 policy meeting in Abuja. Photo credit: @NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

Below is the list of the 2023 UTME top scorers and their states of origin, according to JAMB.

Umeh Nkechinyere (Anambra state) - 360 Aguele Stephen (Edo state) - 358 Ositade Oluwafemi (Osun state) - 358 Gbolahan Ayinde (Lagos state) - 357 John Fulfilment (Edo state) - 356 Chimdubem Ugonna (Imo state) - 355

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

2023 UTME: The schools the top students apply to

Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere (female), who is from Anambra state, sat for the examination in Ogun state, Daily Trust also reported.

She applied to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study Chemical Engineering.

Similarly, Aguele Stephen Oseruha (male) sat for the examination in Edo state and applied to the University of Benin (UNIBEN) to study computer engineering.

Ositade Oluwafemi Anthony took the examination in Ogun state. He applied to study computer engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

2023 admission: JAMB announces cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics, and Colleges of Education

Meanwhile, JAMB has also announced the approved cut-off marks for 2022/23 admissions into universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions in the country.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, announced 140 and above as the cut-off mark for 2022/23 admissions into universities.

Oloyede added that 100 had been approved as the cut-off mark for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education. The JAMB boss explained that the 140 and 100 cut-off marks were the minimum and that institutions must comply with them.

JAMB announces amount to be paid for Post-UTME screening into tertiary institutions

JAMB has also fixed N2,000 as the post-UTME screening fee for all tertiary institutions in the country.

The registrar of the examination body said no institution would be allowed to make further charges on candidates.

“Any institution interested in conducting any form of screening could do so, but the charge for the screening should not exceed N2,000 only. It is not allowed for any institution to make candidates directly or indirectly incur further related expenses on screening exercises, such as administrative and bank charges," he said.

Source: Legit.ng