President Bola Tinubu has revealed moves to boost the nation's economy and as well address major concerns bothering Nigerians

The president at the ongoing summit in France spoke about the fuel subsidy removal and Nigeria's economy and as well urged investors to come to do business in Nigeria

Tinubu assured that his government will continue to stimulate the economy with policies that will support investments in Nigeria

Paris, France - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Thursday in Paris, France on Thursday, June 22, said ongoing reforms, starting with removal of fuel subsidy and streamlining of exchange rate, will be sustained for a more competitive economy that attracts Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), urging investors to take advantage of opportunities in Nigeria.

Tinubu gave this assurance while receiving the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim), Prof. Benedict Oramah and the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud–Basso, in separate meetings, on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

Tinubu says Nigeria is ready to do business and prepared to receive investments. Photo credit: Daddy D.O @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Tinubu woos investors in France

“We are ready for business, prepared to welcome investments,’’ Tinubu said,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The president assured the delegation of AfreximBank Executives led by Dr Oramah that the Federal Government will continue to stimulate the economy with policies that support investments in areas of Nigeria’s competitive advantage, particularly agriculture.

“We need reforms for national survival,’’ he added, noting that it would take boldness and courage to reposition the economy, calling for more collaboration to solidify the economy.

“We must stimulate recovery for the growth and prosperity of our people, which will not be far away. Nigeria is ready for global business and our reform is total.

“Nigeria is blessed with human and material resources,’’ President Tinubu told the delegation, who had earlier listed areas of interventions to buoy the economy, like infrastructure, health, energy and agriculture.

The President of AfreximBank commended President Tinubu for the bold steps in removing the fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rate, assuring the Nigerian leader of the full support of the financial and development institution on the ongoing reforms.

President Tinubu walks under rain in France, video, photos emerge

President Bola Tinubu is presently at the Palais Brongniart in Paris where the New Global Financing Pact summit is taking place.

The president arrived at the venue with his Aide-de-Camp, Nurudeen Yusuf, and was received by Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs and Europe.

However, a video shared by NTA showed that it was raining when the President arrived at Palais Brongniart and he had to be ushered in with an umbrella.

Presidency opens up on 114% salary increment for President Tinubu, Shettima, others

The Presidency has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has not approved the alleged 114% salary increment for President, Vice President, elected Federal and State political office holders as well as judicial official holders.

This was disclosed in a statement by Dele Alake, the president's special adviser on special duties, communications, and strategy, and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 22.

Source: Legit.ng