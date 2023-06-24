President Bola Tinubu has wrapped up his official trip to Paris, France and has now embarked on a private visit to London

The president’s aide, Dele Alake, confirmed this development in a statement on Saturday, June 24

President Tinubu will extend his stay in London before heading back to the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival, according to the statement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, June 24, departed Paris, France, for London for a “private visit.”

The special adviser on special duties, communication and strategy to the president, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement, The Punch reported.

Tinubu leaves Paris for London. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He said,

“Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.”

The statement is titled ‘After successful Paris outing, President Tinubu off to London on a private visit.’

Alake revealed that the “president will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival,” NTA News report added.

Tinubu concludes his trip to Paris

On Friday, June 23, Tinubu concluded his official trip to Paris, during which he participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, Channels TV reported.

Aside from his participation at the event, the President also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders, and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

