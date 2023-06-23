President Bola Tinubu has finally dropped his reason behind the arrest of CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

In a session with Nigerians in Diaspora in France on Friday, June 23, Tinubu described the apex bank activities under Emefiele as the worst

Tinubu however revealed Emefiele is in the hand of the authorities while noting his case will be concluded soon

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, June 23, revealed a fresh position regarding the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Tinubu spoke during an interactive session with Nigerians resident in France and neighbouring European countries on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit in the French capital, Paris.

Tinubu described the CBN under Godwin Emefiele as a rotten financial system. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

CBN under Emefiele, Tinubu speaks

The president said the nation’s financial system under the suspended Emefiele was rotten, The Nation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tinubu speaks on Emefiele's suspension, reveals what led to his ordeal

He said many Nigerians abroad were unable to send money to their relatives because of the multiple exchange rates, saying all that have become a thing of the past.

Tinubu speaking on the suspended CBN governor's ordeal, said,

“Then the financial system was rotten. Few people making bags of our money and then you yourself, you stopped sending money home to our poor parents. Several windows… but that is gone now, is gone.

“The man is in the hands of authorities, something is being done about that, they will sort themselves out.”

President Tinubu advised on who to appoint as new CBN governor after Emefiele's suspension

President Bola Tinubu has been advised to stop the culture of appointing bankers as governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a long-standing practice in the apex bank.

Deji Adeyanju, a Nigerian activist, on Friday, June 23, gave the advice in a Twitter post while responding to the suggestion that Adesola Adeduntan, the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Bank Nigeria should take over the position of the CBN governor.

Adeyanju suggested that Nigeria should try appointing an economist with integrity and immense work experience with international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that the bankers are mere marketers who know nothing about the economy.

Court gives fresh directive to DSS On suspended CBN governor Emefiele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Department of State Service (DSS) and its Director General have been ordered to grant the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, unrestricted access to his lawyers as well as his family members.

A federal high court at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at Maitama in Abuja on Friday, June 16, directed the secret police that Emefiele's constitutional right should be respected after the ex-CBN's counsel, J.B. Daudu SAN, filed the application.

Source: Legit.ng