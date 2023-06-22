The deputy governor of Ondo state, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reportedly carried out some steps against his principal, Rotimi Akeredolu who is on medical leave

The frosty relationship between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and his deputy, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has taken a new twist.

On Wednesday, June 21, Aiyedatiwa allegedly made plans to displace the governor.

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa reportedly make moves to displace Governor Akeredolu.

Source: Facebook

Akeredolu transferred power to Aiyedatiwa

Akeredolu transmitted power to the deputy governor after embarking on medical treatment and is expected back in the country on July 6.

But fresh facts have emerged that since the announcement of the power transfer, Aiyedatiwa has reportedly been “undermining the authority of the governor’s office through his actions and decisions,” Vanguard reported.

The senior special assistant to the governor on special duties and strategies, Dr Doyin Odebowale recently raised the alarm that some politicians are using the absence of Akeredolu, who is currently on medical vacation, to capture the state’s treasury, The Nation reported.

Aiyedatiwa demands access to the Ondo state treasury, the source claims

A reliable government source, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the deputy governor has demanded unrestricted access to the state treasury.

The source further disclosed that asides from his regular monthly allocation, Aiyedatiwa has insisted on receiving the governor’s allowance and other benefits associated with the office.

It was further gathered that the deputy governor has been interrogating government officials about the governor’s earnings and expenditures.

Officers quizzed over details of Akeredolu’s earnings, spendings

The source, however, said:

“We are not concerned about the political turmoil within the government. Our priority is ensuring due process. The governor’s office does not directly instruct us to release funds.

“There are established procedures for financial disbursements in the government, and all approvals must go through the Ministry of Finance.

“During the encounters with our officials, they kindly explained that even the governor’s office route its approvals through the Ministry of Finance.

“However, the deputy governor remains obstinate, repeatedly demanding immediate funds. Despite our attempts to educate him on proper financial protocols and the responsible use of public funds, he persists.

“He has been confrontational and demanding. We see this as executive recklessness. While we understand tensions may be high, we would prefer not to be involved in any reckless activities.”

Refusing the schedule of activities

Another reliable source, who pleaded anonymity, said the deputy governor has been refusing the schedule of activities as being prepared by the governor’s office.

Adding that his actions in recent days clearly showed he has made up his mind to fight Akeredolu.

The source said:

“The deputy governor has gone haywire. It is like he has made up his mind to fight his boss openly. There is no other way to fight your boss than refusing the schedules from his office.

“The deputy governor is more concerned about working outside the state so as to get access to allowances and other emoluments.

“On Wednesday, the Deputy Governor was supposed to represent the governor at the 2023 FIDA Nigeria held at the International Centre for Culture and Event (DOME). But he declined, he chose to attend the 2023 NAF Conference World Hydrography Day in Abuja.

“This is just one of the many instances where he declined schedules. The events that were initially accepted by the governor in which the governor had already promised his presence or that of the deputy governor are now being declined by the deputy governor.”

It will be recalled that Ayedatiwa had urged Nigerians not to relent in praying for his boss and also debunked rumours about the disruption of government activities.

