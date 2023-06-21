President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's latest decision to retire all former service chiefs has been hailed by the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA)

MAPAMA's national president, Prince Taofeek Oyeniyi, spoke on why various security structures have failed individually and collectively in their assignments over the past years

Prince Oyeniyi noted that the poor performance has been linked to poor salaries as well as lack of adequate incentives

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) on Wednesday, June 21, asked President Bola Tinubu to follow up on his decision to remove the service chiefs who served under the last administration, by giving security personnel "due financial and moral supports".

MAPAMA, in a statement signed by its head, media, and publicity committee, Tajudeen Balogun, obtained by Legit.ng, said this support to members of the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) is needed for security agents to deliver in their national assignments appropriately.

MAPAMA has offered some counsel to President Bola Tinubu concerning Nigeria's security services. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

'Take necessary steps beyond retiring and replacing the security heads', MAPAMA to Tinubu

It quotes MAPAMA's national president, Prince Taofeek Oyeniyi, as saying security structures in Nigeria have failed individually and collectively in their assignments due to poor funding.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement reads in part:

"Overtime, he (Oyeniyi) notes, the poor performance has been linked to poor funding to acquire modern security equipment; for logistics; poor salaries as well as lack of adequate incentives to boost the morales of men in the theatre of 'war'.

"Whether true or false, Oyeniyi calls on President Tinubu to look critically into the funding and manner of investing on empowering all the security agencies and their personnel, with a view to stamp out the alleged sharp practices, all forms of misconducts and ultimately improve the working conditions of our security men."

Furthermore, Prince Oyeniyi stressed:

"The investment on the security must be revisited - overhauled with the renewed spirit being demonstrated by President Tinubu.

"Afterall, we say: 'An hungry man is an angry man'. A distressed and frustrated security man is a total disservice in an avowed drive to fight and stem insecurity in a country".

MAPAMA, therefore, said giving Tinubu's antecedent and "courageous steps taken so far", it expects that he would follow up with due financial and moral support.

This, MAPAMA said, will make security operatives deliver well on their national assignments.

Two things Tinubu should do, according to MAPAMA

Provide due financial support Give adequate moral support

Tinubu removes security chiefs in major reshuffle

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu made sweeping changes to the defence forces, forcing out the security chiefs and the head of police less than a month after taking office.

Subsequently, Tinubu named new commanders of the defence forces, army, navy and air force with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng