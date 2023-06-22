President Bola Tinubu has denied the report that his salary, his vice president Kashim Shettima, has been increased by 114%

Dele Alake, President Tinubu's special adviser on special duties, communications, and strategy, in a statement sent to legit.ng

Alake noted that though the RMAFC has the constitutional power to increase the salaries of public officeholders but alleged increment has not been brought before the president

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has not approved the alleged 114% salary increment for President, Vice President, elected Federal and State political office holders as well as judicial official holders.

This was disclosed in a statement by Dele Alake, the president's special adviser on special duties, communications, and strategy, and set to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 22.

Tinubu has not approved salary increment, Dele Alake discloses Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu has not seen the proposed salary increment

According to the statement, such a proposal has not been brought before President Tinubu for consideration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While noting that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is constitutionally empowered to propose and fix salaries of public officeholders, Alake maintained that such a decision cannot come to effect without the President's approval.

Alake further stressed that the purported salary increment has been debunked through the RMAFC spokesperson, who in turn set straight the record.

Fake news is dangerous for Nigeria's unity, President Tinubu's aide laments

The president's aide further lamented that for the "unfounded story" to have its way into the mainstream and social media is a testament that Nigeria is prone to the danger of fake news

The statement reads in part:

"The misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create ill will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast-paced, dynamic and progressive policies."

"Lot of issues hanging on his neck": APC chieftain asks Tinubu to probe Sanusi

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been asked to probe ex-Kano Emir and former governor of the CBN, Muhammadu Sanusi.

An APC chieftain, Kailani Muhammad, maintained that Sanusi should be made to answer some integrity questions surrounding his removal from office.

Muhammad urged President Tinubu to stop giving audience to Sanusi, adding that they are mere attention seekers.

Source: Legit.ng