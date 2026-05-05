Taiwo Awoniyi shared a cryptic post on his Instagram page after scoring a brace against Chelsea on Monday

Awoniyi scored a goal in either half to help Nottingham Forest boost their survival chances with a 3-1 win

The Super Eagles striker continues his streak of averaging a goal contribution in every match against the Blues

Taiwo Awoniyi shared a cryptic post on his Instagram page after scoring two goals during Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Awoniyi opened the scoring in the second minute before Igor Jesus added a second goal minutes later. The Nigerian scored Forest’s third in the second half, and Joao Pedro’s bicycle kick got a consolation for Chelsea.

Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates with the fans after scoring twice against Chelsea. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

The performance and the goals came on the former Liverpool forward’s 100th appearance for the UEFA Europa League semi-finalists.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the striker confirmed Chelsea as his favourite opponent, having scored four goals and provided two assists in six matches against the world champions.

Nottingham Forest boosted their survival chances with a huge win over Chelsea, dealing a blow to the world champions’ chances of qualifying for Europe.

Forest sit 16th with 42 points, six points ahead of 18th-place West Ham, with three matches to go and need three more points to secure safety for next season.

Awoniyi shares cryptic post

Awoniyi, who has endured a difficult season with injuries and getting overlooked in Nottingham Forest’s UEFA Europa League squad, shared a post on his Instagram page.

“There are kings, there are kingdoms, there are mountains, and there are thrones, but only Yeshua will reign forever. To His kingdom, there is no end. 2 Corinthians 4:1-18,” he wrote.

“Hallelujah, I call You Jesus, the Master of the universe. Important 3 points. The fans were amazing.”

Awoniyi, who was named the official man of the match, did not take credit for himself and applauded his teammates for their mentality in the win.

“It’s an important win, credit to the players, to the coach and the staff. We came here with the mentality of getting three points, which we need, and I’m so pleased that we managed to win,” he told NFFC TV.

“When you look at the season and where we are now, the boys have been brilliant. They have come through a lot and, with the way we are going, there are just a few more games.”

Taiwo Awoniyi speaks after scoring to help Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Vitor Pereira praised his players as a special group after the win, as their fight against relegation is nearly complete.

“I’m very happy for our players, they’re a special group as I’ve said before. They’re ambitious, united and resilient, and they have fire,” he said.

Why Forest vs Chelsea was afternoon game

Legit.ng previously reported why Chelsea vs Forest was played in an unusual time on a Monday at 3 pm, as opposed to an evening kickoff for midweek games.

Forest’s UEFA Europa League engagement demands 48 hours' rest, which would not have been possible if the game had been played in the evening.

Source: Legit.ng