Former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom was released from the custody of the EFCC after he reported himself at the anti-graft agency's office

The PDP in Benue state has applauded Ortom's action for the lack of rancour and acrimony that usually attend such appearances

The party urged other public officeholders to emulate the action of the former PDP governor when called upon

Makurdi, Benue state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has commended the immediate former governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, for voluntarily reporting himself at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office on Tuesday, June 20.

Ortom had on Tuesday around 10.08 am reported at the EFCC office located on Gordon Aluor Street, Old GRA, Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Benue PDP says other public office holders should emulate Ortom. Photo Credit: Justice Tarhemba/Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

The PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said Ortom’s conduct should be emulated by other public office holders “to come to give an account when called upon without any fear,” The Punch reported.

Iortyom described Samuel Ortom as a man of his word, for getting to his promise to give an open account of his two-term tenure whenever he was called to do so.

The party said:

“The former governor’s action also depicts him as a man of his words as it fulfills promises he made while in office that at the end of his tenure, he will be willing to give an open account of all that he did in execution of the mandate vested in him as governor by the Benue electorate.

“The PDP notes that while this won’t be the first time a former governor will be answering questions before the anti-graft body, Ortom’s case is remarkably distinct for the lack of rancour and acrimony that usually attend such appearances.

“The party is satisfied that ex-governor Ortom’s conduct is a clear reflection of his having no skeletons in his cupboard, which he should be running away from, as ‘only the guilty usually are afraid.”

Former Benue, G5 governor Samuel Ortom in EFCC custody, details emerge

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has been invited to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

According to several reports, Ortom was invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning on Tuesday, June 20.

EFCC releases former PDP governor from Its custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, from its custody.

Earlier in the day, the former governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was invited by the anti-graft agency at about 10am on Tuesday, June 20.

Source: Legit.ng