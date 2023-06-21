President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and other top public officials have been handed a bumper salary increase

This announcement was made on Tuesday, June 20, by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC)

Amid this latest development, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the federal government are yet to reach a compromise for an increase in the minimum wage

Amid the ongoing negotiations between the federal government and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for the increase of civil servant’s minimum wage from N30,000 to N150,000, the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has confirmed an increase in the salary of politicians, judicial and public office holders.

This development was announced by the chairman of RMAFC, Muhammad Shehu, on Tuesday, June 20, noting that the increment is by 114 percent.

This means President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, state governors, legislators, and other top office holders will get a bumper pay rise.

While speaking at the presentation of the report of the reviewed remuneration package to Nasir Idris, governor of Kebbi, Shehu said the new development was in line with the statutory provision of the law, TheCable reported.

National Assembly urged to hasten legislation for up review of salary increment

Ably represented by Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, the federal commissioner, Shehu said there is a need for the National Assembly to hasten up legislation to give way for an upward review of the remunerations of politicians, judicial and public office holders.

As reported by Daily Trust, Shehu said the last remuneration review was conducted in 2007, adding that it culminated in the “certain political, public and judicial office holders (salaries and allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act, 2008”.

He said:

“It empowers the revenue mobilisation, allocation, and fiscal commission to determine the remuneration appropriate for political office holders, including the president, vice-president, governors, deputy governors, ministers, commissioners, special advisers, legislators, and the holders of the offices mentioned in sections 84 and 124 of the constitution of the federal government”

However, the NLC and the federal government are still in a crunch negotiation stage for an increase in the minimum wage for civil servants.

Both entities last met at the Presidential Villa on Monday, June 19, with no resolution agreed upon yet.

