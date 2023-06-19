The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed that they may head into an industrial action if the federal government tries to be cunning

This hint was revealed by the vice president of the NLC, Adewale Adeyanju, on Sunday, June 19

He stated this in the build-up to the NLC's meeting with representatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed plans to go on strike if negotiations break down with the federal government amid the ongoing disagreement over the removal of subsidies and minimum wage increase.

As reported by Punch, talks will resume between the labour union and the federal government to resolve the demands presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the union.

The federal government will meet with the NLC on Monday, June 19 at the Aso Rock Villa. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NLC

The NLC had pitched to the federal government to increase the minimum wage from N30,000 to N150,000 following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

In the previous meeting held between the government and the NLC, the chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who represented the federal government, noted that a seven-point resolution to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal had been agreed between both parties.

He revealed that a joint committee had been instituted and saddled with the responsibility of reviewing the proposal for increasing the minimum wage.

Gbajabiamila said:

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to review the World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose the inclusion of low-income earners in the programme.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion programme earlier agreed with Labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.”

NLC threaten to strike if?

Reacting in the build-up to the meeting between the NLC and the federal government slated for Monday, June 19, the Vice President of the union, Adewale Adeyanju, said industrial action is imminent if the government act funny.

He revealed that many requests had been presented before the government, including revamping Nigerian refineries.

Adeyanju said:

“There are a lot of things that labour has been putting before the government. The refineries need to be revamped. We cannot continue to import refined petroleum products and be spending on subsidies all the time.

“Labour has its set of demands and by the time we meet with the government tomorrow we will list them out again.”

He stated that the strike had only been suspended because of the government's approach to meeting with them over the issue at hand.

Adeyanju, on Sunday, June 18, said they are willing to hear what the government has to offer, and if it does not meet the standards of their demand, the strike will be imminent.

He said:

"The strike was only suspended. It was an ultimatum that was given out and it (strike) was suspended.

“So let’s hear what the government has for us and then we will know what to tell our members. It is about the lives of the people. Let’s meet them tomorrow and then labour will come out with its position.”

