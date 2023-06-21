President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, June 21, completed final preparations for the New Global Financial Pact summit in Paris by holding a meeting with Ambassador Kayode Laro

The France summit is for two days and will hold on Thursday, June 22nd, and Friday, 23rd

The aim of the summit is to tackle the challenges of climate change, biodiversity protection, and the fight against inequality

Paris, France - All is now set for the New Global Financial Pact Summit slated for Thursday, June 22nd, and Friday, 23rd in Paris, France.

To this end, a high-level meeting led by President Bola Tinubu on what Nigeria stands to benefit from the two-day global summit held on Wednesday, June 21, NTA News reported.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, June 21, held a strategic meeting with stakeholders ahead of the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France. Photo credit: @THEEYESOFBAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu and his team of aides were briefed by the permanent secretary (PS) of the ministry of foreign affairs, Ambassador Kayode Laro, on Nigeria's position at the coming summit.

The scheduled sideline meetings with leaders and multilateral institutions were also on the agenda of their discussion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

President Bola Tinubu lands in France

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, June 20, President Tinubu and his team arrived in Paris, where they’ll be taking part in the Global Financing Pact Summit convened by President Emmanuel Macron.

The president left the Presidential Villa, Abuja at about 11 am in a chopper to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Nigerian leader and other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists are expected to take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

2 things President Bola Tinubu must do beyond firing service chiefs, MAPAMA

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) on Wednesday, June 21, asked President Tinubu to follow up on his decision to remove the service chiefs who served under the last administration, by giving security personnel "due financial and moral supports".

MAPAMA, in a statement signed by its head, media, and publicity committee, Tajudeen Balogun, obtained by Legit.ng, said this support to members of the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) is needed for security agents to deliver in their national assignments appropriately.

Source: Legit.ng