Some media reports suggested that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will get a jumbo package before leaving office

Fresh details', have, however, emerged from the agency in charge of government officials' salaries, on whether the report is factual or not

To date, Buhari's monthly salary has been N850,000, while Osinbajo's package has been N750,000 according to official sources

FCT, Abuja - Recent media reports indicated that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, have amassed up to about N651.2 million hardship allowance in the last eight years.

But, sources at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) have revealed that the annual remuneration of the president and his deputy earn around N1,750,000 and N1,500,000 as their monthly salaries respectively.

Fresh details have emerged over reports that the president and his vice will earn a jumbo package. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Depositphotos

According to a terse statement circulated to journalists in Abuja and seen by Legit.ng, both leaders have been earning 50 per cent of their salaries since they assumed office in 2015 as "hardship allowance," against the backdrop of media reports claiming otherwise.

In essence, the monthly salary for Buhari has been N850,000, while that of Osinbajo has been N750,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement noted that:

''Both Nigerian leaders chose to be paid half of their salaries since the inception of the administration, an act commended by many as unprecedented by any public office holder.

''So, their hardship allowance could not have accumulated to the amount quoted in the report.

''However, statutorily, the hardship allowances and other several benefits are contained in the remuneration package put together by the RMAFC under previous governments. It was, not done under this government.

''And such allowances paid to the country's leaders are legal and known to the laws of the land.''

The statement further noted that all these allowances are without prejudice, constitutional entitlements for the president and his vice as public office holders.

It added:

''For having held the offices of president and vice president, both leaders have some statutorily constitutional entitlements and perks. It is their constitutional right to be paid such allowances after serving their fatherland.

''They also also entitled to 300 per cent of their annual salary as a severance package.''

It is, however, uncertain whether Buhari and Osinbajo would continue with the trend as they prepare to leave office.

2023 polls: Buhari reveals why he did not endorse Tinubu during APC primary

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he did not support any aspirant during the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that his reason was due to his experience contesting for the presidential seat several times.

The president further noted that he had no favourite among the candidates, including the eventual winner, Bola Tinubu, who is now president-elect.

CITAD to Tinubu: Your govt can only succeed when you listen to the people

Similarly, Tinubu has been advised to operate an open-door policy and consult with the people to succeed in office.

The advice was given to him by the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD).

Executive Director of CITAD, Engr. Yunusa Zakari Ya’u gave the advice on Friday, May 12, during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng