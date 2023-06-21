Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has called for the establishment of a Nigeria-UK Binational Commission

Shettima made this call on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to his office by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The Vice President commended the long-standing assistance and support of the UK government to Nigeria and expressed hope for more robust business relations

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has said some “big and important economic decisions” being taken by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration in Nigeria are being noticed around the world.

He made this statement on Wednesday, June 21, while responding to questions from State House reporters after meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, NTA News reported.

UK Envoy Opens up on Tinubu's economic decisions

Montgomery, who said subsidy removal and exchange rate reform would improve the business environment, revealed that his meeting with the vice president focused on issues ranging from trade, security, defence to economic relations.

“We discussed our long standing partnership between the UK and Nigeria; we have many areas of shared interest; including a good history of development cooperation.

“Some excellent trade and investment arrangements and we have also have some good cooperation on security and defence," Montgomery said.

Vice President Shettima reacts

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, confirming the development, took to his Twitter page and wrote:

"Vice President Sen. @KashimSM has called for stronger relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK) given the long standing historical antecedents, business activities and shared interests between the two countries."

