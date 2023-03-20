The newly re-elected governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved an increased pay rise for civil servants in Lagos state by 20 per cent.

As reported by The Nation, this development was disclosed on Monday, March 20, via a statement issued by the Lagos state head of service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Governor Sanwo-Olu pronounced the salary increment package for civil servants at the state secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, in October 2022. Photo: Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

The statement reads:

“Furthermore, kindly note that the arrears for the month of January, 2023 will be paid along with salaries for the month of March, 2023 while the arrears for the month of February 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April, 2023.

“This action further demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to Staff welfare. Public Servants are thus enjoined to show more commitment and dedication in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are to note the contents of this circular and give it the service wide publicity it deserves.”

The Governor, while speaking at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, in October 2022, announced salary increment package for civil servants.

Source: Legit.ng