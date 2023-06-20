Ex-Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike has been told that his internal organs were damaged due to his excessive abuse of alcohol and not poison as he had earlier claimed.

Phrank Shaibu, the media aide to Atiku Abubakar, responded to Wike, urging him to confess his atrocities in the last presidential election.

"Governor Wike ought to be doing confessions rather than thanksgiving. Psalm 51:17 says God does not despise a broken spirit and a contrite heart. Wike has not shown any remorse for the many electoral malpractices he has committed."

Recall that Wike during a Thanksgiving service in Port Harcourt on Sunday, June 18 revealed that his internal organs like his liver and kidney didn't function well in 2018 when he was allegedly poisoned.

Wike said he had been poisoned at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat, noting that "everybody was a suspect."

In reaction to Wike's claim, Shuiabu said Wike's excessive intake and abuse of liquor led to damage to his organ.

“Governor Wike has always been open about his intense and indubitable love for whiskey.

“I am not a medical doctor but it is general knowledge that excessive alcohol consumption leads to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive problems; and cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, oesophagus, voice box, liver, colon, and rectum."

