Former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has spoken on how he survived a poisoning

Wike said his internal organs like his liver and kidney didn't function well in 2018 when he was allegedly poisoned

The former governor said he was poisoned at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat, noting that "everybody was a suspect"

Rumuepirikom, River state - The immediate past governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that during his administration, he was poisoned.

Wike made this revelation on Sunday, June 18, while speaking at a special thanksgiving service organised by his family at the St. Peters Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor, The Nation newspaper reported.

'I was flown abroad for treatment': Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain explained that he was flown abroad for treatment as a result of the poisoning which he said happened at the secretariat of the PDP.

His words:

“In December 2018, it was a day my former Chief of Staff was going to have Thanksgiving. I was to attend that Thanksgiving.

"From that Sunday I never came down from my room. It was bad. But those who attended the January 1st state banquet of 2019 will know that I never spoke that day. I just sat down there and told the Deputy Governor to speak on my behalf. I thought it was over”.

Wike said he was flown to a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, at 12 midnight where doctors after running a series of tests told him that his liver and kidney were all gone.

"I was saved from a plane crash": Wike

Furthermore, in another scary incident, Wike disclosed that he was saved from a plane crash.

According to the former governor, he was en route to Abuja when one of the engines of the aircraft conveying him and his associates suddenly exploded.

Wike disclosed:

“15 minutes of take off at the airforce base, we heard an explosion. They locked the cockpit. One engine is gone and the pilot said it was safer to turn back to Port Harcourt.

"We landed safely by the Grace of God. I didn’t tell anybody."

