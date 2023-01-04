Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been described as a failed Tik-Tok comedian desperately trying to amuse Nigerians

This description of Governor Wike was given by Phrank Shuaibu, a special assistant to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar

Shuaibu said that the Wike needs to grow up and respect the office of Rivers state governor which he holds

The constant attack on the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has been condemned by Phrank Shuaibu, the special assistant, of public communication to Atiku Abubakar.

Shuaibu in a statement signed and sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 4, said the governor who was once a shining light in his party has thrown caution to the wind and has become a laughing stock.

A special assistant to Atiku Abubakar has called on Wike to respect the office of the Rivers state governor which he holds. Photo: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

In the statement titled, "Wike’s nonsensical gaffe" Shuaibu quoted a verse of the Bible - Proverbs 14:17 - which states, "A short-tempered man acts foolishly".

Shuaibu also noting the Rivers state governor has continued to entertain Nigerians with some boring moves said Wike acts like a failed Tik Tok comedian desperately trying to amuse the people since he lost the PDP's presidential primary.

His words:

"Every day Wike dances like a village masquerade on live television, entertaining Nigerians with the same boring moves.

"His constant weeping is like the blubbering of an infant taken off his mother’s breastt. Wike’s cacophonous cry of hurt and inconsolable thrashing will never end even if the proverbial breastt is put back in his mouth."

Atiku's public communication specialist also warned that Wike's performances are that of a bittered and angry individual who spends taxpayers' monies on his live broadcasts.

He added:

"At every turn of events, he comes forth with new episodes of dramatic performances. What is common to all his acts is that his vile verbiage and intemperate vituperations are symptomatic of a pathetically disruptive mind with a deep character flaw.

"In his latest attempt to mock Waziri Atiku Abubakar after Former President Olusegun Obasanjo decided to endorse former Governor Peter Obi, Wike again shot himself in the foot.

"According to the cantankerous and loquacious governor, the decision of Obasanjo to support Obi is evidence that Atiku is unfit for the Presidency."

Wike's flawed logic by Phrank Shuaibu

Shuaibu noted that going by Wike’s flawed logic, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s refusal to support his Vice-President, William Ruto, meant that Ruto was unfit for office.

He said the great people of Kenya, however, do not think in a flawed manner like Wike.

He said:

"Even in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari did not support Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo despite the fact that Osinbajo had served as acting President for over five months when Buhari was on medical vacation in London.

"If we bring it closer to Rivers State, it means Wike’s deputy is incompetent hence his decision to anoint Siminialayi Fubara, as his successor. In fact, Wike’s domineering attitude has made his deputy redundant hence no one even knows who she is.

"What Wike failed to acknowledge during his latest tirade is that Atiku remains the only former Vice-President in the history of Nigeria to ever be publicly endorsed by his principal and this happened in 2019 when Obasanjo decided to support him.

"Wike really needs to grow up and respect the office he holds."

