The recent move made and key decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu have continued to generate mixed reactions in the polity

In a twist, a PDP chieftain strong follower of Atiku Abubakar has revealed the president has indeed hit the ground running

Reno Omokri maintained that Tinubu has dumped former President Muhammadu Buhari's eight years into the dustbin, adding he has exceeded expectations in a short while

Reno Omokri has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for sacking the Service Chiefs and others, saying he is now a Hurricane and has consigned former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years reign into the dustbin of history.

Omokri made this statement while reacting to a series of sacks and reforms Tinubu has brought into governance in the last three weeks of his reign as Nigeria's 16th president.

PDP chieftain, Reno Omokri says Tinubu is more active than former President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau, Dele Alake

Source: Facebook

Reno Omokri hails Tinubu after removing all service chiefs

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a series of tweets, described Tinubu as a courageous leader who although is a democratically elected president but acting like a military leader.

According to him,

"Hurricane Tinubu strikes again. In one fell swoop, he has demonstrated that he is the Commander-in-Chief. This is the type of courage that has been missing in Aso Rock. Now our military and security services will sit up.

"What a man! Talk about hitting the ground running. No ambiguity about who is in charge. In three weeks, he has consigned Buhari's eight years into the dustbin of history. Well done! Bravo.

"No matter your shortcomings (and you do have them), no objective observer can deny that you have exceeded everybody's expectations."

"My support is still for Waziri Atiku", Omokri insists

While urging the president to consider the southeast region in his appointments, Omokri maintained that his loyalty lies with PDP flagbearer and former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

"The only thing I will appeal to the President to do is to find a way to reflect the Southeast commensurately to their population, and not according to the votes they gave him, in his security architecture and government. Inclusion will reduce agitation.

"That aside, let me add that this is the leadership that Awolowo would have given if Nigeria had given him the chance. I doff my heart to the President. But my support is still for Waziri Atiku."

