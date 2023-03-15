“Your Days in PDP Are Numbered”, Atiku Abubakar Tells Wike

Atiku Abubakar says the days of Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are numbered

Going further, the presidential candidate accused Wike of misleading some of his fellow governors to make political mistake

Going further, Atiku claimed Wike had lost relevance outside Rivers state and had become nothing but a bull in a China shop

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, deceived Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) into committing political suiicide.

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said betrayal, hypocrisy and deception were part of Wike’s DNA and that was why he had lost relevance outside Rivers State and had become nothing but a bull in a China shop.

Shaibu’s statement was in response to a statement by the Rivers State Government wherein they warned Atiku to “caution his attack dogs”.

Reacting, however, Shaibu said Wike lacked the moral right to caution anyone about decorum.

He said:

“Governor Wike was nominated as minister by Governor Rotimi Amaechi. He got there and betrayed Amaechi and continues to insult him on a daily basis. In 2017 he tried to take over the soul of PDP by insisting that Prince Uche Secondus should be national chairman but he soon fought with Prince Secondus and orchestrated his removal because of his desperation to be president.

“As governor he constantly undermined his colleagues notably Governors Ben Ayade (Cross River), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo). Ayade and Umahi eventually left out of frustration. Even Peter Obi left due to the constant insults from Wike who battled with him over the structure of the PDP in Anambra state.

“In 2021 Governor Wike wanted Senator Iyorchia Ayu to hand him the presidential ticket but when this didn’t work, he tried to remove Ayu as well. In his most recent act of desperation, he deceived four of his colleague governors to reject the PDP thereby pushing them into political suiicide.”

Shaibu lambasted Wike for saying he opposed Atiku’s candidacy for altruistic reasons and for the unity of Nigeria.

He added that Wike never does anything for anyone but himself.

Atiku’s aide added:

“Governor Wike’s claim that he opposed Atiku for the sake of fairness is like a prostitute claiming to be in business in order to feed the poor. No one believes his lies anymore including those he pays to attend his sponsored events where he entertains them with horrible dance steps.

“Wike invited Peter Obi to Port Harcourt under the guise of commissioning projects only for him to work against the same Obi and then goes around to call Obi the hero of the election. This is obviously a shameless man who takes Nigerians for fools.

“Wike is a snake and that is why even after helping Tinubu to a dubious victory in Rivers State, even Tinubu cannot invite him to the dinner table because a snake is not the kind of animal you can invite into your home. Such animals cannot be domesticated.”

Shaibu described Wike as a high-handed and brutal dictator who throws tantrums like a baby whenever he cannot have his way.

He noted that on Wike’s watch, anyone who disagreed with him in Rivers State became a target for destruction.

Atiku’s aide said:

“Last year, the police in Rivers State arrested federal lawmaker, Farah Dagogo, while he was appearing for the screening of the governorship aspirants of the PDP in Port Harcourt just because Hon Dagogo defied Wike and decided to contest.

“Wike has compromised the judiciary, the police and every organ of state in Rivers. He sealed off properties belonging to opposition; he stripped Governor Celestine Omehia of his benefits as an ex-governor because he supported Atiku; he signed an executive order to frustrate his opponents from campaigning.

“The cantankerous, vile and overgrown baby, who talks down traditional rulers in his state, was on his way to becoming the Kim Jong-un of Nigeria until Atiku defeated him at the primary. Atiku thus remains the hero of Nigeria’s democracy for saving Nigeria from another version of Kim Jong-un"

Shaibu dared Wike to face the PDP disciplinary committee as a man if he is brave enough rather than hide behind dubious kangaroo court orders to protect himself from expulsion for anti-party activities.

He said Wike had done irreparable damage to the party and would therefore not escape justice no matter how far he tries to run.

Shaibu said posterity would be kind to all those who ensured that Wike did not win the ticket of the PDP.

He said “Wike is a dictator in a state of less than 10 million people. This is not the sort of person that should hold Presidential power over 200 million people. He will transform Nigeria into Idi Amin’s Uganda or Baby Doc’s Haiti. God forbid!”

