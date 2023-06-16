FCT, Abuja - The deputy senate president seat is the second highest-ranking member of the Senate of Nigeria. Five politicians have held the post since the country returned to democratic government in 1999.

The current deputy president is Barau Jibrin of the APC.

Who is the deputy senate president in Nigeria?

Barau Jibrin (North West) June 2023 to date

The current deputy president is Barau Jibrin of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), having recently been elected by a majority of the senate.

He is the lawmaker representing Kano north senatorial district, northwest Nigeria region.

The deputy president presides over the senate in the absence of the senate president.

Ovie Omo-Agege June 2019 – June 2023

Omo-Agege served as the deputy president of the senate from 2019 to 2023.

He was the senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District from 2015 to June 2023. He is an indigene of Delta state, south-south region.

Ike Ekweremadu (South-east) June 2015 – June 2019

Ekweremadu hails from Enugu state and served in the senate for Enugu West from June 3, 2003, to May 5, 2023.

He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and was the deputy senate president for three consecutive (6th, 7th and 8th) senate.

Presently, he is in jail in the United Kingdom (UK).

Ekweremadu (South-east) June 2011 – June 2015

Ekweremadu was the deputy senate president of the 7th senate.

Ekweremadu (South-east) June 2007 – June 2011

The Dike Eji Eje Mba 1 of Oduma occupied the position of the deputy senate president in the 6th senate.

Ibrahim Mantu (North-central) June 2003 – June 2007

Now-late Mantu served as the deputy senate president of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007.

Mantu was born in Chanso village, Gindiri District, Mangu local government area of Plateau state, northcentral Nigeria.

Ibrahim Mantu (North-central) August 2000 – June 2003

Mantu also held this principal post between 2003 and 2007, during the PDP's reign.

Haruna Abubakar (North-central) June – August 2000

Late Abubakar was elected senator for the Nasarawa South constituency of Nasarawa state at the start of the fourth republic, running on the PDP platform. He took office on 29 May 1999.

He was also appointed deputy senate president in 1999, but subsequently was forced to resign. Pan African News Agency reported about the matter at the time.

Deputy Nigerian senate presidents: regions

Northwest - 1

South-south - 1

Southeast - 1

Northcentral - 2

