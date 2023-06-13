Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano state has been elected deputy senate president of Nigeria unopposed

Senator Dave Umahi nominated him while Senator Saliu Mustapha seconded the motion

There was no counter-nomination, prompting the clerk of the national assembly, Sani Tambuwal, to declare him elected unopposed

FCT, Abuja - Barau Jibrin, the senator representing Kano North Senatorial District, has been elected as the new deputy senate president of Nigeria.

Barau from Kano state emerged as the deputy senate president after being unanimously nominated without any counter-nomination, Channels Television reported.

Sen. Jibrin Barau emerges as the deputy president of the 10th Senate unopposed. Photo credit: @BarauJibrin

Source: Twitter

Senator Dave Umahi nominated Senator Barau as deputy senate president and read his citation after which the nominee accepted the nomination. Salihu Mustapha from Kwara state also nominated Barau, The Nation also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The clerk of the senate, Sani Tambuwal, after asking if there are further nominations, declared Senator Barau as Deputy Senate President unopposed.

National assembly elects Godswill Akpabio as new senate president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District (Ikot Ekpene) defeated Senator Abdulaziz Yari securing 63 votes while the latter secured 46 votes.

In the build-up to the election, Senator Akpabio was declared the anointed aspirant of the national working committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senate Presidency: Yari’s camp reacts to Akpabio’s allegations of buying-off senators-elect

Legit.ng also reported that amid reports that senators-elect are beginning to sell their votes for thousands of dollars, the camp of Senator Abdulaziz Yari debunked playing a part in it.

The report stated that some senators-elect have begun to sell their votes around the region of $5000 to $10,000 and above.

“Nigeria’s not fair”, Orji Kalu weeps at senate’s valedictory plenary

In another news, Legit.ng reported that the 9th Senate having completed its four-year term is at the moment carrying out a Valedictory session at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Saturday, June 10.

During the session, Senators were given the opportunity to speak their minds on their stay in the Upper Chamber.

When it was time for him to speak, the Senate Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia North who noted that his remarks would be a little bit emotional, wept while speaking, narrating how has been treated politically, especially by those he helped build and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) that he spent his money to nurture.

Source: Legit.ng