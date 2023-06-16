FCT, Abuja - The deputy speaker of the house of representatives of Nigeria is the second highest-ranking member of the country's house of representatives — after the speaker.

The current deputy speaker is Benjamin (Ben) Okezie Kalu who was elected by a majority of the members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The current deputy speaker is Benjamin Kalu of the APC.

Source: Facebook

The deputy speaker presides over the House in the absence of the speaker.

Who is the deputy speaker of the house of reps of Nigeria?

Ben Kalu (Southeast) June 2023 to date

Benjamin Okezie was on Tuesday, June 13, declared the deputy speaker of the house of representatives for the 10th national assembly.

The lawmaker representing Bende federal constituency in Abia state was unopposed for the coveted position, Channels Television reported.

He is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahmed Idris Wase (North-central) June 2019 – June 2023

Wase served as deputy speaker of the house of representatives from 2019 to 2023.

He was elected into the lower chamber of the national assembly in 2007 and is currently serving his fifth term as a member representing Wase federal constituency of Plateau state.

Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun (South-west) June 2015 – June 2019

Lasun served as the deputy speaker of the house of representatives from 2015 to 2019, representing Irepodun/Olurunda/Osogbo/Orolu federal constituency of Osun state, southwest Nigeria.

Emeka Ihedioha (South-east) June 2011 – June 2015

Ihedioha was the deputy speaker of the house of representatives from 2011 to 2015.

During this period, he briefly served as the speaker of the house of representatives after Aminu Tambuwal's swearing-in as the governor of Sokoto state.

Usman Bayero Nafada (North-east) November 2007 – June 2011

Nafada is a former deputy speaker of the house of representatives. He is from Gombe state.

The 62-year-old has shunned partisan politics according to a report by Blueprint Newspapers.

Babangida Nguroje (North-east) June 2007 – October 2007

A former deputy speaker of the house of representatives and campaigner of Bola Tinubu during the electioneering for the 2023 election, Nguroje hails from Taraba state.

Austin Opara (South-south) June 2003 – June 2007

Opara, from Rivers state, served as the deputy speaker until 2007.

Chibudom Nwuche (South-south) June 1999 – June 2003

Rivers indigene, Nwuche, held sway during the reign of Ghali Umar Na'Abba.

His colleagues elected him as deputy speaker on June, 4, 1999, a position he occupied for four years.

Deputy speaker of the house of reps: regions

Northwest - nil

Northeast- 2

South-south - 2

Southeast - 2

Northcentral - 1

Southwest - 1

