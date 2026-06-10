A Nigerian lady who boarded the Warri-Itakpe train service has shared video footage she captured moments before a fatal accident occurred

The video, which has circulated on TikTok, detailed the calm interior of the train and the surrounding environment before the train derailed

The Federal Ministry of Transportation confirmed that the tragic railway accident resulted in the loss of four lives

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the quiet moments inside a passenger train shortly before it derailed along the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) corridor.

The clip, which has drawn significant attention on TikTok, captured the atmosphere inside the coaches before the unexpected disaster claimed four lives in Delta state.

The lady who was on the Delta train records moments before the fatal accident. Photo credit: @onlyoneubee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, posted by a social media user identified with the handle @onlyoneubee, carried a sombre on-screen caption that read:

"Moment before disaster 😭".

Details of the fatal train accident emerge

The tragic derailment occurred on Monday, June 8, 2026, along the Owa-Oyibu axis in the Ika North-East Local Government Area near Agbor, Delta state. The train was carrying a total of 482 individuals, which included 442 booked passengers and 40 crew members, security personnel, and third-party service providers.

During the incident, four coaches capsized entirely, while an additional coach derailed from the tracks.

The Federal Ministry of Transportation confirmed that the four fatalities from the crash comprised one infant passenger, one adult male, and two adult females.

Lady shares video before Delta train accident

In the video shared online, passenger luggage could be seen neatly arranged on the overhead racks, while several men sat quietly at tables inside the train coach. One man wore a black baseball cap with an acronym, while another dressed in black sat across from two large plastic bottles of water.

The footage alternated between the calm passengers and the view from the window, which showed green vegetation moving past as the train travelled along its tracks. A power bank with charging cords was plugged into the wall outlet next to the seating area.

The relaxed atmosphere gave no indication of the severe accident that was about to unfold further down the railway track.

Reactions as lady shares video from Warri-Itakpe just before accident

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the passenger's post below:

iam_blacknelly said:

"Am seeing this video after i decided to try and enter train for the first time."

Presh C said:

"Thank God for the lives saved.🙌🏻🎉May the souls of the departed rest in peace."

consty(Co.Girls said:

"Chai my friend. ThankGod for ur life."

Watch the TikTok video here:

In another video, she shared how it was the first time she entered a train in her life. Watch the video below:

Bandits kill NSCDC officer, abduct daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck as armed bandits killed Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer Ayo Olukotun and kidnapped his daughter in Kogi state.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng