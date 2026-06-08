The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of candidates for the bye-elections scheduled to hold in six states on Saturday, June 20.

Recall that the electoral body has set the bye-elections along with the Ekiti State governorship election. The bye-elections will cover vacancies for senatorial seats in Enugu, Nasarawa, Rivers and Ondo states. Others will be a seat for the House of Assembly in Kebbi State and a House of Representatives seat in Kano State.

INEC releases names of candidates for bye-elections in six states Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

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According to the list released by INEC, the parties that would be contesting in the bye-elections are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Below are the names of the candidates, constituencies and their political parties:

Ondo South Senatorial District

Adesanya Olaoluwa — APP Faduyile Francis Adedayo — APC Akinwumi Adeolu Harrison — APM Nejo Funso Clement — BP

Nasarawa North Senatorial District

Halilu Danladi Envwulu-Aza — APC Maku Labaran — LP John Paul Araneshri — NNPP Emmanuel David Ombugadu — PDP

Rivers South East Senatorial District

Douglas Fabeeke Beeka — AA Osarosaka Ebenezer Erewari — APC Sam Kinanee Barikpoa — LP Nwogu Olaka Johnson — PDP

Enugu North Senatorial District

Asogwa Ikeje Israel — APC Aneke Kingsley Chukwuebuka — BP Ezeme Nestor Chika — PDP

Kebbi State House of Assembly — Zuru Constituency

Garba Aiki Rabiu — APC Aliyu Galadima Muhammad — LP

Kano: Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency (House of Representatives)

Rabiu Shuaibu — APC Lawan Garba Haruna — APM Abubakar Yahaya Muhammad — LP

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the release of the candidates' details on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Kehinde Salami said the bye-elections will have an impact on the APC in the general elections:

"The success of the APC candidates across these bye-election positions will help the APC at the general election by 2027."

Honourable Balo criticised the ADC and NDC for not fielding candidates in the elections:

"ADC and NDC are two unserious opposition parties. You are going for the general election in a few months, and you can’t sponsor candidates in some of those constituencies so as to build the party there, even if the candidate doesn’t get a chance to win, but the name and party office will be there."

Sanuog1 congratulated the APC candidate in advance:

"Congratulations in advance to Danladi Halilu Envulu Anza of APC, Nasarawa State. At least he will spend 1year before handing over to A. A.Sule."

Pedro Eleniyan knocked ADC and NDC:

"Why are ADC and NDC missing in action? Aren't they supposed to test their popularity before the general election?"

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Source: Legit.ng