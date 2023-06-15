FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has indefinitely suspended the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, from office.

The EFCC is the government commission tasked with countering corruption and fraud in Nigeria. It was created in 2003.

As Nigeria awaits the new poster boy of the country's most formidable anti-corruption institution, Legit.ng has compiled a list of persons who have headed the EFCC. Photo credits: Nuhu Ribadu, EFCC

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu stated that his decision to suspend Bawa was to allow for a thorough investigation into his conduct while in office following “weighty allegations ” of abuse of power, Vanguard reported on Wednesday, June 14

Following his suspension, Bawa was ordered to immediately hand over his office’s affairs to the agency’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar Abba, who will manage the affairs of the EFCC in the meantime, Blueprint Newspapers also reported.

Amid this development, Legit.ng has compiled a list of all past and present EFCC bosses.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Find them below:

Mohammed Umar Abba (acting 2020 - 2021; 2023 to date)

The incumbent EFCC chief, Abba, is a policeman who worked at the Counterterrorism and General Investigations (CTGI) section of EFCC at the headquarters in Abuja.

He was appointed the Director of Operations of the Commission in 2017, a position he held till 2020 when he took over from Ibrahim Magu as acting Chairman, a position he held till he returned to the police.

With Magu caught in the hook of 'powers that be' in the country, Mohammed Abba was appointed as the new leader of EFCC by former president Muhamadu Buhari - albeit in an acting capacity.

He hails from Tudun Wada local government area of Kano state, northwest Nigeria.

AbdulRasheed Bawa

The immediate past helmsman, Bawa, was recruited into the EFCC in 2004 as a member of the Cadet Officer Course 1, and trained at the Nigeria Police College Ikeja, Lagos.

He worked in various sections of the Operations Department in the Lagos Command. Bawa was first appointed team leader and later Head of the Advance Fee Fraud Section, Lagos Command in May 2008.

The appointment was significant as he became the first regular detective to be appointed a Team Lead in the annals of the commission.

Later years saw Bawa’s appointment into other key positions, including Head of the Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and later, Lagos commands.

Bawa hails from Jega, Kebbi state, Northwest geopolitical zone.

Ibrahim Magu

Magu is a police officer who served as acting chairman of the EFCC from 9 November 2015, until his suspension on 7 July 2020. He was replaced by Mohammed Umar as the acting EFCC chairman.

Magu was appointed as EFCC chairman after Ibrahim Lamorde, who has earlier served twice was sacked by then-president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Both Lamorde and Magu served during Nuhu Ribadu’s time at the anti-graft agency and were also credited with part of the 'success' Ribadu recorded in his time.

Magu is an indigene of Borno state, Northeast Nigeria.

Ibrahim Lamorde

Adamawa-born Ibrahim Lamorde is a Nigerian police officer who was appointed acting chairman of the EFCC on 23 November 2011 after chairman Farida Waziri had been dismissed by the Nigerian leader at the time, Goodluck Jonathan.

A retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, he was confirmed as chairman by the Senate on 15 February 2012.

Mrs. Farida Waziri

Waziri is a technocrat, law enforcement officer and former executive chairperson of the EFCC. She succeeded Nuhu Ribadu in this post.

She was responsible for arraigning in court the current Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and ex-Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose; for money laundering, but she fell out with the Attorney General of the federation at the time over delay in court judgment towards the accused persons.

Waziri was born and raised in Gboko, Benue state, Northcentral region.

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu (Pioneer EFCC chair)

The name Nuhu Ribadu has become a household name in Nigeria and beyond on account of his time as EFCC boss. A trained lawyer, Ribadu is the pioneer executive chairman of the EFCC.

He went on to join politics and contested unsuccessfully to become the governor of his state, Adamawa, as well as Nigeria's president. Adamawa is in the Northeast region.

EFCC chairpersons by regions

North East - 3

North West - 2

North Central - 1

Others - 0

EFCC summons second minister of Buhari in less than 20 days of leaving office

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC invited a former minister of aviation under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hadi Sirika, for questioning before the anti-graft agency.

The commission had earlier questioned officials of Nigerian Air over the dying-hour launch of the airline in Abuja by the former minister.

Source: Legit.ng