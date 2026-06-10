Apple unveils iOS 27, featuring AI enhancements and improved Siri integration at WWDC 2026

Older iPhone users face WhatsApp support termination as new iOS updates roll out globally

Only newer iPhone models will access advanced AI functionalities in the latest iOS update

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Apple has officially unveiled iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 event, introducing a major wave of artificial intelligence features, faster performance, and deeper Siri integration.

The announcement comes as millions of users worldwide face another major tech shift, with WhatsApp ending support for several older iPhones that can no longer handle the latest software updates.

Apple releases the list of iPhones and devices getting 2026 updates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Apple pushes AI into the iPhone era

Unlike iOS 26, which focused heavily on redesigning the iPhone interface with the new Liquid Glass look, iOS 27 is centred on speed, intelligence, and AI-powered experiences.

The biggest feature is the new Siri AI, rebuilt using Google’s Gemini technology after Apple and Google announced their partnership earlier this year.

Apple says the upgraded Siri can now understand personal context from Messages, Mail, and Photos while carrying out actions across multiple apps. The assistant also gets more natural conversations, improved voice controls, and its own standalone app.

The company released the first developer beta on June 8, while the public beta is expected in July. The final version is widely expected to arrive around September alongside the next iPhone lineup.

These iPhones will get iOS 27

Apple confirmed that all devices running iOS 26 will also support iOS 27. That means iPhone 11 models and newer devices remain eligible for the update.

Supported devices include:

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 17 lineup

However, the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and older devices will not receive the update.

Not every iPhone gets the new AI features

While many iPhones can install iOS 27, Apple confirmed that the most advanced AI tools will only work on newer premium devices.

Siri AI and Apple Intelligence require at least an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or newer model with Apple’s A17 Pro chip and at least 8GB of RAM.

That means users with iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, and the standard iPhone 15 will receive performance upgrades and design changes, but will miss out on the headline AI features.

Biggest features coming with iOS 27

Apple highlighted several major improvements arriving with iOS 27:

Faster app launches and improved battery optimisation

AI-powered photo editing tools

Smarter Spotlight and Mail search

Better parental controls and online safety tools

Faster AirDrop transfers

New customisation options for the Liquid Glass interface

Enhanced Health app features for cycle tracking and wellness

The update also introduces improved iCloud sharing, smarter Safari tab organisation, and upgraded Shortcuts with natural language commands.

Should you install the Beta?

Apple warns that the current developer beta is still unstable and may cause overheating, battery drain, app crashes, and issues with banking apps.

Experts advise most users to wait for the July public beta or the final September release.

Users who rely heavily on mobile banking, two-factor authentication, or their iPhone for daily work are especially encouraged to avoid the early beta versions.

WhatsApp support ends for older iPhones

The iOS 27 announcement also arrives as WhatsApp phases out support for older iPhones unable to run modern iOS versions.

Apple unveils a new operating system with a list of iPhones getting updated. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Devices left behind by Apple’s software roadmap may gradually lose access to new WhatsApp features, security updates, and eventually the app itself.

For many users, especially those holding onto older iPhones, the latest update cycle could determine whether it is finally time to upgrade.

List of Samsung phones eligible for new updates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the next big Android update, Android 17, should begin rolling out this summer, and Samsung, alongside Google Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 6 line, are expected to be some of the first Android phones to receive it.

However, not all Samsung phones will be eligible to receive the latest update, as only devices with long software support periods of three to seven years, depending on the device category, will qualify.

The Galaxy S26, released in late February 2026, is one of the devices that will receive the latest update and the next 7 Android OS updates.

Source: Legit.ng