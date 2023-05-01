The report that former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the UK cannot be verified

This is due to the fact that the claim that is making rounds on Whatsapp broadcasts and on some blogs did not cite any verifiable source

After Justice Jeremy Johnson of the Old Bailey convicted Ekweremadu for the crime that attracted 10 years jail term, the judge ruled that the sentencing would be passed on May 5

Ike Ekweremedu, the former deputy senate president, was, on March 23, convicted for luring a young man into the United Kingdom with a view to exploiting his kidney in a trial that lasted for 6 weeks at the Old Bailey.

The high-ranking senator was convicted alongside his wife, Beatrice and a doctor, Obinna Obeta. The first of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act.

Why UK court convicted former deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu and wife

According to The Guardian UK, Justice Jeremy Johnson of the Old Bailey will pass sentence on May 5. This is contrary to the rumour made around on social media that the Enugu-born senator has been sentenced to death.

The report that Ekweremadu has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the UK Court could not be verified as there have been no credible media cited by the bloggers and WhatsApp broadcasters so far.

Under the Modern Slavery Act, the crime Ekwerwmadu has been convicted for will attract 10 years imprisonment except otherwise. But for now, there is no credible source that shows that the sentencing has been handed over to the embattled senator.

Earlier in April, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a letter to the clerk of the court, appealed to the British Court to tamper justice with mercy in the case against Ekweremadu and his wife.

While he agreed that the crime Ekweremadu was convicted of was condemnable, the former president urged the government of the UK to show leniency to the top Nigerian family for the sake of their sick daughter as she was the intended beneficiary of he organ for a kidney transplant.

