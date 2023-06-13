Senator Barau Jibrin, emerged unopposed today, June 13, as the new deputy senate president of the 10th National Assembly in Abuja.

The Kano-born politician is a third-term senator with vast legislative experience both from the lower chamber.

Senator Jibrin Barau is the new deputy senate president. Photo Credit: @BarauJibrin

Source: Twitter

Below are the facts about the new deputy senate president.

Date of Birth

Senator Barau Jibrin, a native of Kabo Township, Kabo Local Government Area, Kano state, was born in 1959, the Biographical Legacy and Research Foundation reports

Education Background

Barau is an accountant by profession/ training and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting.

The deputy senate president also holds a master's certificate in Financial Management and pricing and another master's certificate in Management and Master of Business Administration (MBA).

He travelled to the United States in the quest for more knowledge by acquiring a certificate in Financial Management for business decisions from the prestigious Cornell University.

Political Career

Barau’s first entrance into politics was in 1999 when he won the election to the House of Representatives to represent the Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano State.

During his stay in the House, Barau served as the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations.

The accountant-turned-politician was also a member of the House of Representatives Committee on Power.

After his time in the legislature, Barau was appointed a Commissioner of Science and Technology in Kano state

Barau in the Senate

16 years after his emergence into the political scene in Kano state, Barau, in 2015 contested and won the seat for Kano North Senatorial District under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was re-elected in 2019 for the second time

As reported by Premium Times, Barau was re-elected to the Senate for the third time in February 2023.

Jibrin polled 234, 652 votes to defeat the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party, (NNPP) Abdullahi Baffa, who scored 177,014.

Governorship ambition

According to The Guardian, Senator declared his interest to succed Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje in 2023 with his posters all over the streets and town.

Barau got into a political clash with deputy governor Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna (who later emerged as APC governor candidate) and immediate past Commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo.

The clash led to a series of political unrest witnessing bloody clashes between supporters of the aspirants and division in the APC leadership.

Barau later dropped his governorship ambition to accept the choice of Deputy Governor Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as APC governorship candidate.

