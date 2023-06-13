Full Results: How Tajudeen Abbas Defeated Wase, Jaji to Emerge New Speaker of House of Reps
- The lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Tajudeen Abbas, has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives
- Abbas, who was elected in an “openly declare” ballot system was elected by members of the House on Tuesday, June 13
- He polled a total of 353 votes to defeat fellow contenders – Ahmed Wase and Sani Jaji – who polled three votes each
FCT, Abuja - A member representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna state, Tajudeen Abbas, was on Tuesday, June 13, elected Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.
Abbas was the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigerian Tribune reported.
The inauguration of the 10th Assembly, which was slated to commence by 10 am, the exercise took place at about 8.30 am amidst tight security, Business Day Newspaper also reported.
359 members-elect voted in the open ballot system, where members-elect one after the other to announce their choice of Speaker.
Following the voting, Abbas was sworn in for his new role.
How did lawmakers elect the new Nigerian No.4 citizen?
Find out below:
Sani Jaji: 3
Idris Wase: 3
Tajudeen Abbas: 353
Total votes cast: 359
Absentees: nil
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abbas Tajudeen finally emerged as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.
The Kaduna lawmaker secured a total of 353 votes to emerge as the winner of the Speaker of the 10th legislative House.
Legit.ng also reported that Benjamin Okezie was declared the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.
The lawmaker representing Bende federal constituency in Abia State was unopposed for the coveted position.
In another news, Legit.ng reported that Victor Afam Ogene of the Labour Party (LP) became the centre of attraction at the inauguration of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.
During the voting session for the speakership seat between Hon Abass Tajudeen and Hon Idris Wase, the LP lawmaker was put on the spot and asked whom he would be voting for.
Source: Legit.ng