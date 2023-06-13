The lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Tajudeen Abbas, has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives

Abbas, who was elected in an “openly declare” ballot system was elected by members of the House on Tuesday, June 13

He polled a total of 353 votes to defeat fellow contenders – Ahmed Wase and Sani Jaji – who polled three votes each

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - A member representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna state, Tajudeen Abbas, was on Tuesday, June 13, elected Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Abbas was the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigerian Tribune reported.

Members-elect elected Abbas as Speaker of the 10th House at their inauguration in Abuja on Tuesday, June 13. Photo credits: Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, Hon Abbas Tajudeen, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase

Source: Facebook

The inauguration of the 10th Assembly, which was slated to commence by 10 am, the exercise took place at about 8.30 am amidst tight security, Business Day Newspaper also reported.

359 members-elect voted in the open ballot system, where members-elect one after the other to announce their choice of Speaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Following the voting, Abbas was sworn in for his new role.

How did lawmakers elect the new Nigerian No.4 citizen?

Find out below:

Sani Jaji: 3

Idris Wase: 3

Tajudeen Abbas: 353

Total votes cast: 359

Absentees: nil

Tajudeen Abbas elected as new speaker of house of representatives

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abbas Tajudeen finally emerged as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

The Kaduna lawmaker secured a total of 353 votes to emerge as the winner of the Speaker of the 10th legislative House.

Ben Kalu elected deputy speaker of house of representatives

Legit.ng also reported that Benjamin Okezie was declared the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.

The lawmaker representing Bende federal constituency in Abia State was unopposed for the coveted position.

Labour Party lawmaker declares heart for Wase, reluctantly votes Abass, video emerges

In another news, Legit.ng reported that Victor Afam Ogene of the Labour Party (LP) became the centre of attraction at the inauguration of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

During the voting session for the speakership seat between Hon Abass Tajudeen and Hon Idris Wase, the LP lawmaker was put on the spot and asked whom he would be voting for.

Source: Legit.ng