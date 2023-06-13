FCT, Abuja - Hon. Benjamin Okezie has been declared the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.

The lawmaker representing Bende federal constituency in Abia State was unopposed for the coveted position.

Hon Ben Kalu is the new Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly. Photo Credit: Benjamin Kalu and NASS

His nomination was raised by the Lagos state lawmaker representing Ikorodu federal constituency Hon Babajimi Benson.

Kalu's nomination was then seconded by the Yobe State lawmaker representing the Damaturu/ Gujba / Gulani / Tarmuwa Hon Khadija Waziri Bukar Ibrahim.

