The preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, is coasting to victory in the ongoing contest.

The tight race involved two other contestants for the race are immediate Deputy Speaker Hon Ahmed Wase and Aminu Jaji.

Before the election on the floor of the House the Clerk announced 359 lawmakers out of 360 were present for the election.

The open ballot system was adopted for the election.

So far, out of the over 200 members that have voted, the two other contestants have scored less than five votes.

Senator Godswill Akpabio has emerged as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly

Legit.ng reported earlier that the lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District (Ikot Ekpene) defeated Senator Abdulaziz Yari securing 63 votes, while the latter secured 46 votes.

In the build-up to the election, Senator Akpabio was declared the anointed aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national working committee.

Senator Akpabio was further endorsed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, who openly declared that the Presidency is solidly behind the former Akwa Ibom State governor.

