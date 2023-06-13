FCT, Abuja - Hon. Victor Afam Ogene of the Labour Party (LP) has become the centre of attraction at the ongoing inauguration of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

During the voting session for the speakership seat between Hon Abass Tajudeen and Hon Idris Wase, the LP lawmaker was put on the spot and asked whom he would be voting for.

While declaring his choice for speaker, Hon Ogene, the LP lawmaker representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State, said:

"Though my heart is with Idris Wase, my vote goes to Tajudeen Abbas."

Source: Legit.ng