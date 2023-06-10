The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has expressed his view on President Bola Tinubu suspending Godwin Emefiele as CBN governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain described the decision as a welcome development

He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking the bold step to sanction the suspension of Emefiele

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, hailed President Bola Tinubu for suspending Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that Legit.ng reported the suspension of Emefiele in the late hours of Friday, June 9.

President Tinubu suspended Emefiele late Friday and directed him to immediately hand over the bank's Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) Folashodun Shonubi.

The announcement of Emefiele’s suspension was announced by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

The directive also contained that Emefiele hand over the helm of affairs to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) Folashodun Shonubi.

Reacting to this development, Wike, one of the critics of Emefiele’s policies, especially the Naira redesign, described the President’s decision as bold and timely.

As reported by Channels TV online, the former Rivers State Governor also commanded President Tinubu for approving uniformity in the retirement age and pension of judicial officers in the country, according to a statement by his media team.

He said the President’s action would introduce a new lease of life to the nation’s judiciary.

Wike noted that he and other G5 members are impressed that the President is showing focused and exemplary leadership that will prosper the county.

