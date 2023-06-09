President Bola Tinubu has suspended Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The office of the secretary to the government of the federation announced his suspension.

Willie Bassey, director of information, SGF office, in a statement issued on Friday, said the suspension is with immediate effect.

More to follow…

Source: Legit.ng