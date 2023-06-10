The arrest of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank governor, has been confirmed by the Department of State Services (DSS)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally confirmed the arrest of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

In a tweet earlier on Saturday, June 10, the DSS stated that Emefiele was not in their custody, as reported by numerous media outlets.

APC chieftain, Bayo Onanuga said Godwin Emefiele was arrested in Lagos by the DSS operatives. Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Department of State Services (DSS) and CBN

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, a new update via the agency's official Twitter handle confirmed that Emefiele is now in their custody.

The tweet reads:

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

“The public, particularly the media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”

Also confirming this development, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayo Onanuga, said Emefiele was arrested in Lagos state.

He confirmed this in a tweet at around 1:59 pm on Saturday, June 10.

The tweet reads:

"After initial denial, DSS has now confirmed the arrest of suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. He was arrested in Lagos. An official statement soon."

Emefiele: Sowore Lists 4 ‘Accomplices’ That Should Be Arrested Alongside Suspended CBN Governor

In another development, former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore said it is time to indict, arrest and try the alleged accomplices of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele.

Sowore listed Emefiele’s alleged accomplices, including Muhammadu Buhari, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and Buhari’s cousin, Tunde Sabiu.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Emefiele from office immediately on Friday night over an ongoing investigation of his office.

Godwin Emefiele: Shehu Sani hints Tinubu on how to purge CBN

Similarly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to embark on a total clean-up of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This call was made by former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani via a tweet on Saturday, June 10.

Sani also accused Emefiele of turning the CBN into the ATM of the cabals of the immediate past administration.

Source: Legit.ng