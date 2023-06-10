Godwin Emefiele has not only lost his position as the CBN governor but has also been arrested by the Department of State Security

This development comes less than a week after President Bola Tinubu met with him and NNPC CEO Mele Kyari at Aso Rock

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their opinions on the suspension of Emefiele and the first few days of Tinubu's administration

The suspension of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has sparked a flurry of reactions and discussions among Nigerians on social media.

President Bola Tinubu through the office of the secretary to the government of the federation announced his suspension on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Also, reports have emerged suggesting that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Emefiele, while others claim he is under house arrest.

Nigerians reacts

Following the suspension of Godwin Emefiele, who has been at the helm of affairs since 2014, experts, lawyers, and Nigerians took to social media and the media to express their opinions.

The comments suggested that many had been eagerly anticipating this move from President Tinubu upon assuming office.

As of Saturday morning, June 10, 2023, Legit.ng checks on CrowdTangle, a Facebook Open-source intelligence (OSINT) tool, showed that the news of Emefiele's suspension had generated over 100,000 interactions across different pages.

Additionally, Godwin Emefiele is the number one trending topic on Twitter Nigeria with over 33,000 tweets as the time of writing.

One of the tweets is from Deji Adeyanju, the Convener of Concerned Nigerians, he wrote:

“President Tinubu suspends Emefiele. Tinubu is not here to play, I like it.”

Also, Reno Omokri, the former aid to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan noted:

"The suspension of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, by President Bola Tinubu is not in good taste.

"It appears to be a vindictive act, to punish Mr Emefiele for the patriotic Naira redesign policy, which was meant, among other things, to reduce the impact of money on the Nigerian election.

"President Tinubu started well. Indeed, I have had cause to praise him. But he should not mar the progress he has made by this act of seeming vengeance. The country needs unity and stability after a fractious election. Now is the time for appeasement, not punishment. It is hoped that the President will reconsider his actions for the nation's greater good."

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson of the Tinubu presidential campaign also reacted to the suspension mocking the ex-CBN governor.

He said:

“Good riddance to the worst CBN Governor in History”.

@OgbeniDap also commented on Twitter:

“Some people supported the foolish implementation of the Naira redesign policy even after protests and vandalism happened in Oyo, Delta, Ogun and other states because they believed it would stop Bola Ahmed Tinubu from becoming President.

"These are the hypocrites and fake patriots who call some of us enemies of Nigeria and tried to cancel us repeatedly for not backing their messiah“.

@drpenking also reacted:

“Emefiele has been sacked as CBN Governor but his legacy lives on. He will forever be remembered as the only CBN Governor in history that made Nigerians buy Naira with Naira”.

Expert speaks

Economists, financial experts have also reacted to the suspension of Godwin Emefiele after nine years at the top of the CBN.

Uche Uwaleke, a professor of capital market at Nasarawa State University Keffi, said the suspension of Godwin Emefiele was long foretold but noted that the swiftness caught not a few by surprise.

His words:

"The President cannot sack the CBN Governor, but he can suspend which is what the President has done."

Eben Joels Esq., FCA Country Leader of RSM International correspondent firm Stransact, suggested that the government should leave the office vacant until a comprehensive review of the CBN's role is conducted.

Kalu Aja, a financial expert also reacted:

"The market will not react negatively to the sack sorry suspension of the CBN Governor. Mr Emefiele desecrated that office and should have honorably resigned"

On the argument, if the president Tinubu has the constitutional power to suspend the CBN governor, Gibert Ayoola said:

"He has the constitutional power to do such. After all, he's only responsible to the office of the president aside from the oversight function carried out by the House, which may warrant summons or invitations by both Houses to appear before it."

CBN gets news acting Governor, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi

